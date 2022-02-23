Ann Arbor has a hot pizza vending machine. Will the next one be in Metro Detroit?

Near the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor — between Pinball Pete's and a Pancheros Mexican Grill — is a dining option that is available long after both of those businesses are closed for the day.

PizzaForno on South University is one of five pizza vending machines now serving Michigan. Push a few buttons on a screen, pop in your debit card (or use a credit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay — no cash) and in three minutes you've got a piping hot 11-inch pizza of your choosing. They're $10-$12 and available at any time day or night.