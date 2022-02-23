Paczki Patrol: Where to find unique flavors around Metro Detroit this Fat Tuesday

Unique paczki in Metro Detroit

Union Joints Paczki: Among this year’s paczki flavors from this local restaurant group are bacon whiskey butterscotch with brown sugar icing and candied bacon on top. There’s also a lemon curd with lavender icing, raspberry filling with Cocoa Pebbles on top and a praline pastry cream with chocolate ganache, croquant and candied hazelnuts. Order by 9 p.m. Fri. at unionpantry.com and pick up on Fat Tuesday, March 1, at Honcho (3 E. Church, Clarkston) or Gran Castor (2950 Rochester, Troy). Some paczki will be available to purchase day-of at Honcho.

Afro-Caribbean paczki at Yum Village: New Center restaurant Yum Village is putting its own twist on this Polish treat with paczki stuffed with yam cream, plantains, kuli-kuli cream and hibiscus cream. Order now for pick up on Fat Tuesday, March 1, at yumvillagemarketplace.com or call (313) 334-6099. 6500 Woodward, Detroit.

Keto paczki at new Keto Katz: A new bakery that caters to those following a ketogenic diet opened this week in Clinton Township. Keto Katz is offering keto paczki that are sugar free and gluten free and made with whole foods. Fried in avocado oil, they range from 4-8 net carbs. Preorder via the website or hope to snag one on March 1. 36759 Garfield, Clinton Township. Ketokatz.com.

Vegan paczki at SugarBuzz Vegan Bakery: Dairy-free paczki made without any animal products are available for preorder now from this Ferndale bakery. Flavors are vanilla bean custard or raspberry jam. Minimum for preorder is six. Some will be sold on Fat Tuesday with a limit of six per customer. 23131 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 268-1355.

Gluten-free paczki at Rumi’s Passion Gluten Free Bakery: The deadline for preorders has passed, but this specialty bakery will have some gluten-free, dairy-free paczki available on Friday, Saturday and Fat Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis, including custard with chocolate frosting, raspberry with glaze, prune with powdered sugar and more. 41106 Five Mile, Plymouth. (734) 335-7145. Rumispassion.com.

Cannoli paczki at Cantoro Italian Market: Get Polish paczki stuffed with Italian flavors like cannoli and tiramisu, plus traditional fillings like custard and fruit. Paczki will be sold through Tuesday. 15550 N. Haggerty, Plymouth. (734) 420-1100.

Paczki cookie at Kookys N Cream: Known for their TikTok videos, this downtown Lapeer bakery turns traditional desserts into easy-to-eat cookies. Their paczki cookie comes in lemon, custard and cherry. They resemble paczki but have the convenience of a cookie. Order by phone or online to pick up at the store. 374 W. Nepessing, Lapeer. (810) 660-7291. kookysncream.com/shop-1/ols/products/paczki.

More food news and events

New executive chef at Madam and Daxton Hotel: Rece Hogerheide has been promoted to executive chef at this Birmingham hot spot. He will oversee all the culinary programming for the hotel and lead the signature restaurant Madam. Michigan native Hogerheide has been on board since the hotel opened with New York City chef Garrison Price. Before coming to Madam, Hogerheide worked at Gather and was one of the founding chefs of Felony Provisions. 298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 283-4200. Daxtonhotel.com

Chili Crawl at Canterbury Village: Warm up with a variety of homemade chili samples as you shop and stroll through Canterbury Village. Vote on which shop passed out the best. 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sat. $7 per person, free for military, veterans and children younger than 2. $5 parking. 2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. CanterburyChiliCrawl.com.

Barbecue classes at Lockhart’s BBQ: Executive chef and pit master Brian Hall will share his expertise with a series of barbecue classes at this Royal Oak restaurant. BBQ 101 includes discussion, FAQ and demonstrations that cover the basics regarding cuts of meat, rubs and smokers. There’s also a ribs course and a brisket class. Each class includes lunch. Prices start at $45 and the next class is March 26. Visit Lockhart’s on Facebook page or call for more information. 202 E. Third, Royal Oak. (248) 584-4227. lockhartsbbq.com.

Melody Baetens