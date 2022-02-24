Taqueria El Rey pops up at Batch Brewing in March as it rebuilds after fire

Beloved southwest Detroit restaurant Taqueria El Rey is closed because of a fire last month, but fans of their mouth-watering grilled chicken, ribs and tacos can support the restaurant and quell cravings at a series of pop-up events at Corktown's Batch Brewing Company.

El Rey owner Eliseo Fuentes and his team will serve its menu out of Batch's kitchen Tuesday from 5-10 p.m. and will return every Mon.-Tues. evening at least through the month of March. This gives El Rey a revenue stream while the family rebuilds the restaurant.

“We’re all in this together,” said Batch Brewing owner Stephen Roginson in a press release about the pop-ups. “So we need to step up for our community. Eliseo Fuentes and his family have been anchors in the southwest community for so long, they deserve our support now."

Roginson said Batch strives to be more than just a brewery. The space, which has a large outdoor tent, has played host to many visiting chefs throughout the years. Last month when popular steakhouse Roast closed abruptly, Roginson offered his business for a Roast burger pop-up to raise money for the restaurant's suddenly unemployed staff.

"We want to be a community resource. The last two years have been incredibly hard on the restaurant industry and if we’ve learned anything, it’s to stick together,” said Roginson.

Batch Brewing Company is at 1400 Porter in Detroit. Call (313) 338-8008 or visit batchbrewingcompany.com.

