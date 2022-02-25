Downriver businesses team up to create hot chicken sandwich-pączki-croissant hybrid

Promenade Artisan Foods is known for serving coffee, quiche and beautiful baked goods, including their own take on paczki. It’s called "craczki" and is made with croissant dough, so it's filled like pączki but has a flakier pastry.

This year the café, which has locations in Trenton and Detroit’s New Center, is teaming up with another Downriver business to offer a Nashville hot chicken craczki (they pronounce it CROON-shki). They take hot chicken tenders from Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken in Waffles in Riverview, and stuff them, along with house-made slaw on one of their croissant/pączek hybrids.