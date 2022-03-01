Ferndale restaurant Christine's Cuisine to donate Wednesday's sales to Ukraine

A small neighborhood restaurant that serves American and Eastern European comfort food, Christine's Cuisine in Ferndale will donate 100% of its total sales on Wednesday to help people in Ukraine.

Christine's Cuisine is known for having daily specials like dill pickle soup, tuna melts, pork tenderloin and fish and chips. The regular menu has stuffed burritos, pierogi, burgers and beef stroganoff. For tomorrow's efforts, expect some of their Ukrainian specialties.

"We're trying to spread awareness about what's happening," said Kacya Stewart. Her aunt is Christine Cuisine's owner Chrystyna Hryhorczyk and they both have close family in Ukraine. "This war is unnecessary and I think the world is really rallying together and this is the best we can do to support. Christine has the spot and she really just wants to give."

Stewart says on Wednesday the menu will feature some of their Ukrainian dishes like pierogi, kapusta, borsch, stuffed cabbage schnitzel and potato pancakes. All of the sales from Wednesday's service at Christine's Cuisine will benefit the Ukrainian Self Reliance Credit Union, she said.

“We’re very much involved in learning news every day. Currently the best place to send general money to is the Ukrainian Self Reliance Credit Union. Every dollar that we will make tomorrow is going to Ukraine," said Stewart. "We’ve gone back and forth sending to different organizations, but right now, from what we know the Self Reliance is the best place to send funds to. We’ll also be posting on our Facebook other links to learn more information, other places people can send money to, or medical supplies.”

The 45-seat restaurant inside a strip mall has been serving the neighborhood since 1999. Christine's Cuisine is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 4-8 p.m. Sat. at 729 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. Call (248) 584-3354 or visit christinescuisineinc.com.

This week, some bars and restaurants in Michigan and beyond announced they would not longer stock Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine. Some states have also banned Russian vodka.

Most brands that are thought of as Russian — Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, for example — are produced and headquartered in other countries, however. Today, Russian vodka accounts for only 1.3% of vodka imported into the United States.

