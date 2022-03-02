Community fish fries and other Lenten specials around Metro Detroit

Fish dinners and more for Lent and beyond

Mother of Divine Mercy: Beer-battered cod, baked cod, grilled shrimp and pierogi dinners. Dine in or carryout. 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-6659. Motherofdivinemercy.org.

Scotty Simpson Fish and Chips: Not just for Fridays, this longstanding Detroit gem is known for fried fish all the time. Everything but the bread rolls are made fresh in-house. Opening for dine in or carryout. Cash or check only. 22200 Fenkell, Detroit. (313) 533-0950.

342 Bar & Grill: Shrimp in a basket, crab cakes, fish and chips, crab cake slider and shrimp dinner. Dine in or carryout. All day Fridays. 3932 Pelham, Dearborn Heights. (313) 565-4956.

P.L.A.V. Post 10: Fried walleye, cod, chicken wings or shrimp dinners with Texas toast, fries and coleslaw ($14). Kielbasa sandwiches, fried cod sandwiches and sides also available. Carryout or dine in. 4-8 p.m. Fridays. 11824 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 970-6608.

Parts & Labor: This pub is in the former Mel Bar and uses its original fish and chips recipe, which goes back decades. Cod dinners ($8.99) are served noon-8 p.m. Fridays. 17993 Allen, Melvindale. (313) 633-0376.

Voyager: This popular seafood restaurant is offering different crispy fish specials each Friday during Lent. Dine-in reservations can be made through the Resy app or website. Some carryout available. 600 Vester, Ferndale. (248) 658-4999. voyagerferndale.com.

Hazel’s: Always a good spot for fish and seafood, this Birmingham restaurant has a fried fish sandwich and a fish and chips dinner with freshly cut french fries, coleslaw and malt vinegar aioli. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Eatathazels.com.

St. Therese of Lisieux: Baked fish, fried fish, mac and cheese dinners and shrimp dinners with choice of side, salad, veggies and a roll ($12-$13). Carry out or drive-thru. 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Township. Stthereseparish.ws.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church: Drive-thru fish fry with fried fish, macaroni and cheese, french fries and coleslaw dinners. Discounts for seniors and children. 5-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. $13. 23000 Gratiot, Eastpointe. (586) 777-6300.

VFW 1146 Bruce Post: Cod, perch, shrimp and chicken dinners and more. Dine in or carryout. Order at the venue, cash only. 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. 28404 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 524-0449.

Shores Inn Food and Spirits: This longtime neighborhood hangout has fish on the menu year-round, including fried lake perch, grilled salmon and beer-battered fish and chips, plus a full menu with other regional favorites, such as Detroit-style pizza and a Maurice salad. 23410 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. (586) 773-8940. shoresinn.com.

Vintage House: Beer-battered Icelandic cod, baked cod, yellow lake perch and shrimp dinners, plus calamari, ahi tuna and New England clam chowder and a menu for kids. Drive-up carryout only, no need to call ahead. 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. 31816 Utica, Fraser. (586) 415-5678.

Melody Baetens