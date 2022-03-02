Michigan business offers a healthy, dairy-free alternative to McDonald's Shamrock Shake

It's March, which means it's time to "think green." St. Patrick's Day is in two weeks and spring officially starts in three.

One of the nation's favorite seasonal treats for this time of year is the McDonald's Shamrock Shake, a minty, creamy, green milkshake that the fast food chain has been serving for more than 50 years. It's made with reduced-fat vanilla ice cream, the restaurant's own "shamrock shake syrup" and is topped with whipped cream.

Also available this time of year, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, made with Oreo cookies, reduced-fat vanilla ice cream and the same syrup. Both treats are sold at McDonald's for a limited time starting in late February.

A Michigan-based chain of smoothie and juice cafes, Beyond Juicery and Eatery, is offering customers a healthy alternative this March. Their super-green Shamrock Detox Smoothie is dairy free and gluten free and is made with apples, kale, spinach, lime, mint and honey. Rolling out Friday, it's a version of their Carlo's Detox shake with some of the same ingredients.

Does it taste like a Shamrock Shake from McDonalds? Of course not, but if you are looking for a sweet, green treat this month that doesn't have a lot of fat or dairy, the Shamrock Detox Smoothie may hit the spot. The apples and honey are prominent, giving it a sweet, smooth taste and it finishes with hints of lime and mint. You can't really taste the spinach or kale.

If that doesn't sound as fun as a McDonald's shake, consider the calorie count. The one-size Shamrock Detox Smoothie is 320 calories for 20 ounces. McDonald's medium sized Shamrock Shake is 560 calories for 21 ounces.

Beyond Juicery and Eatery, which also sells bottled juice, wraps, salads and "wellness shots," launched a new product earlier this year. The "Dream Bowl," has a sorbet and açaí base, with coconut flakes, granola, strawberries bananas and house-made peanut butter on top, plus vegan chocolate chips.

The health-conscious business was founded by restauranteurs Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio in Birmingham in 2005 and has grown to more than two dozen locations throughout Metro Detroit, plus eight on Ohio. Visit beyondjuiceryeatery.com to find a location; order online, via the app or at the counter.

