RESTAURANTS + BARS

Celebrate Women’s History Month with these food events, deals in Metro Detroit

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
View Comments

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day is March 8. 

International Women’s Day at Olga’s Kitchen: In the spirit of late founder Olga Loizon and women entrepreneurs everywhere, Olga’s will give a free order of Snackers (with any purchase) to women on March 8, International Women’s Day. Order via the app, dine-in or get delivery. Visit Olgas.com for locations or to order. The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation is now accepting applications for grants up to $10,000 for women entrepreneurs in Michigan. Visit olgas.getbento.com/foundation for details. 

Women can get a free order of Snackers with purchase at Olga's on International Women's Day, March 8.

Women’s History Month Cocktail Workshop at Frame: In-house “mixtress” Jaz’min Weaver, along with other women bartenders, will host a cocktail workshop that showcases drink recipes that pay homage to inspiring women in history. Tickets include a two-hour cocktail class and materials. 6:30 p.m. March 9. $85. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/cocktail-workshop

The Afternoon Tea at Jam Handy Detroit: A modern twist on the traditional afternoon tea with music, performance, tea-infused cocktail tasting, specialty teas and more. 3-6 p.m. March 13. $55. 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/the-afternoon-tea-tickets-244779671587.

Women of Wine at the Henry Autograph Collection: This interactive event highlights products from Jackson Family Wines. Tickets include four courses each paired with a wine. 6-8 p.m. March 16. $50. 300 Town Center, Dearborn. eventbrite.com/e/women-of-wine-tickets-271196625407

Women in Wine Tasting at Folk: A showcase of a variety of wines crafted by women vintners, hosted by fine wine specialist Nora Maloney. Tickets include two full glasses of wine, a discount on the featured bottles and a take-home cheeseboard. 6 p.m. March 24. $65. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. toasttab.com/folk/v3.

Pop-up for a Purpose at BasBlue: Chef Ederique Goudia will serve chicken and dumplings, smoked bacon jam and red bean hummus with biscuits and Paradise Valley salad from Planted Detroit. Proceeds from the pop-up will benefit Tour de Troit. 5-8 p.m. March 29. 110 E. Ferry, Detroit. basblueus.com.

Melody Baetens

View Comments