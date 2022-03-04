Celebrate Women’s History Month with these food events, deals in Metro Detroit

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day is March 8.

International Women’s Day at Olga’s Kitchen: In the spirit of late founder Olga Loizon and women entrepreneurs everywhere, Olga’s will give a free order of Snackers (with any purchase) to women on March 8, International Women’s Day. Order via the app, dine-in or get delivery. Visit Olgas.com for locations or to order. The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation is now accepting applications for grants up to $10,000 for women entrepreneurs in Michigan. Visit olgas.getbento.com/foundation for details.

Women’s History Month Cocktail Workshop at Frame: In-house “mixtress” Jaz’min Weaver, along with other women bartenders, will host a cocktail workshop that showcases drink recipes that pay homage to inspiring women in history. Tickets include a two-hour cocktail class and materials. 6:30 p.m. March 9. $85. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/cocktail-workshop.

The Afternoon Tea at Jam Handy Detroit: A modern twist on the traditional afternoon tea with music, performance, tea-infused cocktail tasting, specialty teas and more. 3-6 p.m. March 13. $55. 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/the-afternoon-tea-tickets-244779671587.

Women of Wine at the Henry Autograph Collection: This interactive event highlights products from Jackson Family Wines. Tickets include four courses each paired with a wine. 6-8 p.m. March 16. $50. 300 Town Center, Dearborn. eventbrite.com/e/women-of-wine-tickets-271196625407.

Women in Wine Tasting at Folk: A showcase of a variety of wines crafted by women vintners, hosted by fine wine specialist Nora Maloney. Tickets include two full glasses of wine, a discount on the featured bottles and a take-home cheeseboard. 6 p.m. March 24. $65. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. toasttab.com/folk/v3.

Pop-up for a Purpose at BasBlue: Chef Ederique Goudia will serve chicken and dumplings, smoked bacon jam and red bean hummus with biscuits and Paradise Valley salad from Planted Detroit. Proceeds from the pop-up will benefit Tour de Troit. 5-8 p.m. March 29. 110 E. Ferry, Detroit. basblueus.com.

Melody Baetens