MGM Grand swaps buffet for new Detroit Central Market food hall

This week MGM Grand Detroit announced details about a new food hall at the downtown casino, which features a variety of cuisines, including a growing local business.

The food hall, located where Palette Dining Studio (the casino's buffet restaurant) used to be, is home to a second location for Riverview's Fat Daddy's Hot Chicken, which specializes in juicy sandwiches and chicken and waffle dishes.

Other concepts offered at Detroit Central Market are Diablo's Tacos, Grand Wok Noodle Bar (noodles, bao buns, pot stickers and more) and a Detroit-style pizza kitchen called the Corners. There's room to add additional cuisines in the future.

“These new offerings showcase the talents of our culinary team and allow us to continue to support local businesses to expand into downtown Detroit,” said David Tsai, president of the Midwest Group for MGM Resorts International, in a press release. “Nothing brings a community together quite like food does, and we are so excited to play our part in Detroit’s exciting food scene. Detroit Central Market is yet another way we’re dedicated to providing guests with new and uniquely Detroit experiences.”

The food hall, which features works by local artists, has contactless mobile ordering. Scan the QR code on your table and pay directly from your phone. Detroit Central Market opens daily at noon inside MGM Grand Casino, 1777 Third in Detroit. Visit mgmgranddetroit.com for more information.

