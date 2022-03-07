Vegan restaurant Shimmy Shack to close Friday, food truck lives on

Friday is the last day of service for plant-based restaurant Shimmy Shack in Plymouth.

Owner Debra Levantrosser said in order to keep other facets of her vegan business afloat, she has to close the brick-and-mortar restaurant. They also have a mint green food truck that sells 100% vegan and gluten-free cuisine and a wholesale business that puts her food into area stores.

"The food truck continues to go strong and our wholesale business is growing," she said. "We hope that our products will be in a lot more than the 15 stores we are currently in. We have big plans for our wholesale business."

The vintage-styled restaurant, which opened in 2018 at 1440 Sheldon in Plymouth, will serve food through Friday. There will also be an indoor "yard sale" for some of the items from the restaurant between 4:30-8 p.m. Friday.

Levantrosser isn't missing a beat once the restaurant closes. She'll pop-up at the Vintage Market in Trenton from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and the food truck is scheduled to be at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday.

To keep up with Shimmy Shack's food truck events and wholesale business, or to get catering information, visit shimmyshack.com or facebook.com/eatshimmyshack.

It's been a bad season for vegan destinations. Four restaurants dedicated to plant-based cuisine have announced permanent closures in as many months.

In December, Nosh Pit closed its brick-and-mortar location in Royal Oak after just a few months. At the beginning of this year, Detroit Vegan Soul's owners announced it would not reopen its original location, but its Grand River restaurant is planning to reopen soon. Last month, hip vegan pop-up Street Beet chefs announce they would be ending their run inside 3rd Street Bar in Detroit and then close permanently.

