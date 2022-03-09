Food calendar: Fish fries, St. Patrick's Day, wine events and more

Dining news and events

St. Patrick’s Day specials at Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery: This longstanding family-owned shop sells traditional food from the United Kingdom. This month they have corned beef and cabbage pasties, Irish stew pies, Irish soda bread and a St. Patrick’s Day kit with all three of them. Order online for pickup or delivery. 25566 Five Mile, Redford. Ackroydsbakery.com.

Pierogi and Pot for Ukraine at Luxury Loud: Community-minded dispensary Luxury Loud will host a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine Sunday, donating 100% of cannabis sales for the day. Srodek’s Quality Polish Food truck will have complimentary pierogi and kielbasa and there will be a raffle to win gift certificates from local businesses like Hygrade Deli, Xushi Ko, Fishbone’s, American Pride Tattoo, Inkwell Screen Printing of Rochester and more. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. 2520 22nd, Detroit. (313) 998-5683. Luxuryloud.io.

Women of Wine at the Henry Autograph Collection: This interactive event highlights products from Jackson Family Wines. Tickets include four courses each paired with a wine. 6-8 p.m. March 16. $50. 300 Town Center, Dearborn. eventbrite.com/e/women-of-wine-tickets-271196625407.

Irish Whiskey tasting at Oakland Community College: Enjoy and compare six different Irish whiskies with certified spirit specialist and sommelier Michael A. Schafer. 7-9 p.m. March 16. $90. 27055 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills. thewinecounselor.com/calendar.

Reuben pizza at Cloverleaf Bar and Restaurant: This Detroit-style pizza restaurant returns with its seasonal Reuben pizza with sauerkraut, corned beef and Swiss cheese. It's served with a side of Thousand Island dressing. Available in two sizes, next week only. 24443 Gratiot, Eastpointe. (586) 777-5391. cloverleaf-pizza.com.

Dearborn Restaurant Week: More than 30 restaurants will offer fixed-price dinners during this 10-day dining promotion that aims to showcase the diverse culinary offerings of Dearborn. Find dinners for one or two people for $15, $25 or $40 at participating restaurants, which include Avenue Brunch House, Brome Modern Eatery, Great Commoner, La Fork, Malek Al-Kabob, Roman Village and more. March 18-27. dearbornrestaurantweek.com.

Women in Wine Tasting at Folk: A showcase of a variety of wines crafted by women vintners, hosted by fine wine specialist Nora Maloney. Tickets include two full glasses of wine, a discount on the featured bottles and a take-home cheeseboard. 6 p.m. March 24. $65. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. toasttab.com/folk/v3.

Fish fry events

St. John Paul II Parish: Good Friday fish fry with fish, fries and coleslaw for $10, plus macaroni and cheese for an additional cost. 3-7 p.m. April 15. 5830 Simon, Detroit. (313) 305-7394.

Three Blind Mice Irish Pub: Lent specials include a smelt basket, perch fingers, Singapore salmon, fish with macaroni and cheese and grilled shrimp piccata on Fridays during Lent. 101 N. Main, Mount Clemens. (586) 961-6371. Threeblindmiceirishpub.com.

Kuhnhenn Brewing Co.: Fried fish, chips and Kuhnhenn craft beer. 5 p.m. Fridays through April 15. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361. Kbrewery.com.

Royal Oak First United Methodist Church: Half-pound fried cod dinners with baked potato and coleslaw, $13. Must preorder, prepay and pick up for carryout only. 4:30-7 p.m. March 11, 25 and April 8. 320 W. 7th, Royal Oak. signupgenius.com/go/4090548a4a92ba4f49-fish12.

Griffin Claw Brewing Company: The Michigan lake perch Lent special is breaded with Better Made potato chips and served with warm couscous. It’s on the daily menu through Lent. 575 S. Eton, Birmingham. (248) 712-4050. Griffinclawbrewingcompany.com.

Benstein Grille: Beer-battered cod with seasoned fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce every Friday during Lent. 2435 Benstein, Commerce Township. (248) 624-4100. Bensteingrille.com.

Knights of Columbus 7418: Fried or baked cod dinners with fries, coleslaw, apple sauce and dinner roll, $10. Macaroni and cheese with fries meals for kids, $5. Carryout only. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Fr. Harvey Activity Center, 600 N. Adelaide, Fenton. (810) 629-3560.

