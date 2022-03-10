2 years into pandemic, what restaurants did to survive and what they would have done differently
Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
March 2020 was a scary time, when there were a lot of unanswered questions and anxiety about the future for everyone, but especially for parents, people with high-risk family members, front-line workers and business owners.
At that time, I put restaurant reviews and features on hold and focused on reporting news about business owners' fears as they waited for relief to come.