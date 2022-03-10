Small fire reported in the back of Mudgie's Deli in Corktown

The Detroit Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at famed Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop in Corktown on Thursday morning.

Deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell said firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour and that the fire seemed to have been in the back of the building. He said there didn't appear to be any damage in the dining room area.

"At this particular point, the fire seems to be small and it looks like the damage is minimal," Fornell said. "The call came in at 4:30 this morning. When the companies got there they said it was a small fire and they sent some of the companies home."

Celebrating 14 years last month, Mudgie's Deli is a nationally recognized sandwich shop and bar with an attached wine retail space. Founder Greg Mudge died unexpectedly in September of natural hypertensive cardiovascular disease at age 46.

Last month Mudgie's Deli and Wine Bar was long-listed for a James Beard Award for "Outstanding Hospitality."

Owners of Mudgie's could not be immediately reached. The restaurant is closed today, per a social media update this morning. "We will update our social media as soon as we have something to update," reads the post.

