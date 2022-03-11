Como's, Social Kitchen owners purchase Common Grill in Chelsea

After 30 years, the Common Grill in Chelsea was scheduled to close Sunday with the retirement of owners Craig and Donna Common.

On Friday, Peas & Carrots Hospitality restaurant group announced it purchased the bistro and will keep it open. Much is expected to stay the same, including “the menu, ambiance and, above all, the loyal team that the community has come to know and love,” according to a press release.

Peas & Carrots Hospitality is owned by chef Zack Sklar, Jim Bellinson and Josh Humphrey. The restaurant group includes Social in Birmingham, Como’s in Ferndale, MEX, Beau’s Grillery and Como’s in Bloomfield Hills and Bernie’s in Chicago.

Peas and Carrots’ culinary director José Colin, formerly of Thomas Keller’s the French Laundry, will work with chef Craig Common during a months-long transition period.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be such an integral part of the Chelsea community, one that is near and dear to my family’s heart,” he said in a media alert. “My wife Anna Foley grew up in Chelsea and has fond memories of her time spent enjoying meals and special occasions at the restaurant with family and friends. We look forward to carrying on those time honored traditions for everyone as we make new memories together.”

“I’m delighted to hand my business off to a capable team, one that I know will uphold the legacy my wife Donna and I have built in the community that we call home,” said Common.

The Common Grill, 112 S. Main in Chelsea, will hold dinner service Sunday and then take a break, reopening on April 1. Reservations can be made at commongrill.com.

