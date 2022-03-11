Mudgie's Deli reopens after Thursday morning fire

Sunday is one of Corktown's biggest days of the year because of the St. Patrick's Parade that marches along Michigan Avenue in the early afternoon.

The team at Mudgie's knows this and is working to reopen for dine-in, patio and carryout service on Sunday. The 14-year-old restaurant closed Thursday after Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said a fire was intentionally set to the exterior of the building.

The deli will be open until 3 p.m. Friday for carryout service only. Operating hours on Saturday are not clear.

"We won't let a fire keep us down. In Detroit, we get back up," reads a statement on social media Friday morning. "We are grateful to the all the responders who came to our aid yesterday. A fire that started outside of the building has impacted a portion of our operation. The damage assessment is ongoing and we will have to make some pivots to our service model. We are really mastering pivots at this point!"

The statement said adjustments to service will be made "as needed day by day."