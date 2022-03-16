Dearborn Restaurant Week starts, plus more food, beer and wine events in Metro Detroit

Dining news and events

Dearborn Restaurant Week: More than 30 restaurants will offer fixed-price dinners during this 10-day dining promotion to showcase the diverse culinary offerings of Dearborn. Find dinners for one or two people for $15, $25 or $40 at participating restaurants, which include Avenue Brunch House, Brome Modern Eatery, Great Commoner, La Fork, Malek Al-Kabob, Roman Village, Kings Bakery and more. Friday through March 27. dearbornrestaurantweek.com.

Grand opening at Bakehouse46 Plymouth: The newest location of Bakehouse46, a joint venture between Cupcake Station and Blake Farms, will open Friday. The first 46 customers on Friday and Saturday will get a Bakehouse46 Elite Card pre-loaded with $46 plus 15% off all purchases for life. Everyone can get any item for 46 cents 4-7 p.m. on Friday. 318 S. Main, Plymouth. Bakehouse46.com.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl in Ann Arbor: Travel from bar to bar in Ann Arbor Saturday while celebrating the luck of the Irish. Tickets include admission to all venues, two complimentary drinks, access to drink specials, a lanyard and a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize costume contest. Check in 4-6 p.m. Sat. at Blue Leprechaun. $25. 1220 S. University, Ann Arbor. crawlwith.us/annarbor/stpattys.

Women in Wine Tasting at Folk: A showcase of of wines crafted by women vintners, hosted by fine wine specialist Nora Maloney. Tickets include two full glasses of wine, a discount on the featured bottles and a take-home cheeseboard. 6 p.m. March 24. $65. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. toasttab.com/folk/v3.

Oberon Day in Michigan: Celebrate the return of Bell’s signature seasonal wheat ale, Oberon. The official release day is March 21 and parties are planned at bars across the state. At Bell’s Eccentric Café and General Store in Kalamazoo there will be a daylong party with bands, DJs, games and different varieties of Oberon, including mango habanero Oberon and cherry Oberon. 355 E. Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo. Bellsbeer.com/event/oberon-day.

Founders Brewing collaborates with Detroit Bikes: Founders Brewing Co. will partner with Detroit Bikes for the latest beer in its Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series. Mid Ride is a New England-style pale ale brewed with Citra hops. It will be at the Detroit and Grand Rapids taprooms in limited 750 ml bottles and on draft starting March 25. There will be a party at 4 p.m. March 25 at the Detroit taproom, with Detroit Bikes selling merchandise and hanging out. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. Foundersbrewing.com.

Pop-up for a Purpose at BasBlue: Chef Ederique Goudia will serve chicken and dumplings, smoked bacon jam and red bean hummus with biscuits and Paradise Valley salad from Planted Detroit. Proceeds from the pop-up will benefit Tour de Troit. 5-8 p.m. March 29. 110 E. Ferry, Detroit. basblueus.com.

Easter Seafood Boil at Frame: Chef Max Hardy will present a seafood boil with crab legs, crawfish, claws, mussels, Georgia sausage, corn, eggs, creole rice, macaroni and cheese and apple cobbler. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 16 and noon and 3 p.m. April 17. $90 per person plus tax and fees. Dine inside or in six-person yurts outside. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/easter-weekend-seafood-boil.

Strawberry Festival at St. Florian Parish: This annual spring event returns with Polish food and delicious baked strawberry treats, plus Polish dancers, a set by the band the Polish Muslims, raffles, beer, fun for kids and more. 5-10 p.m. May 7 and 11:30 am.-6 p.m. May 8. 2626 Poland, Hamtramck. (313) 871-2778. Stflorianparish.org.

Haraz Coffee House opens in Warren: Yemeni specialty coffee shop Haraz Coffee House in Dearborn has opened a second location with café and lounge seating. Besides a full line of organic coffee drinks, Haraz also serves sweets. 32677 Ryan, Warren. harazcoffeehouse.com.

Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar opens in St. Clair Shores: A new upscale experience has made its debut on Greater Mack in St. Clair Shores. Cache serves cocktails, wine and charcuterie in a contemporary setting Wed.-Sun. 23218 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. facebook.com/CacheWineAndCocktails.

