These Michigan restaurants and chefs are James Beard Award nominees

Of the 16 chefs and restaurants on the James Beard Award semifinalist list released last month, three are moving on to the final ballot.

Detroit's Barda is a nominee for the Best New Restaurant award and Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Patisserie is one of five nominees in the Outstanding Pastry Chef category.

Of the nine local chefs at eight restaurants listed as semifinalists for Best Chef Great Lakes, only Omar Anani from Saffron de Twah made it to the final ballot. His competitors in this category — Jason Hammel, Noah Sandoval, John Shields and Karen Urie Shields and Erick Williams — are all from Chicago.

Established in 1991, the James Beard Awards, considered one of the country's top culinary honors, are back in 2022 after a hiatus to undergo a full audit of policies and procedures. This year's winners will be announced at a ceremony in June.

