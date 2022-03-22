Look inside renovated Warren Red Lobster, reopening March 29 after 2020 fire

Cheddar bay biscuits and shrimp skewers will once again be served at Warren's Red Lobster starting March 29.

The chain restaurant closed in September 2020 following a damaging fire. Owners used the downtime to rebuild the popular location and give it a contemporary look.

Some of the updates include a fresh look for dining room and lobby, with brighter colors and lighting, and new USB charging stations for the bar area. There's also a designated carryout area with "Rapid Red Curbside," which is what it sounds like (pick up without getting out of your car).

According to the Macomb Daily, the 2020 fire was started by a malfunctioning employee refrigerator. The restaurant was closed and empty at the time of the fire, and damage was estimated to be around $50,000.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Red Lobster has hundreds of locations worldwide. The Warren Red Lobster, reopening March 29, is at 25901 Hoover. Call (586) 759-0010 or visit redlobster.com.