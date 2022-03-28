Peach Cobbler Factory dessert chain to open locations in Metro Detroit

Selling cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and multiple variations on fruity cobbler, the Peach Cobbler Factory is planning to open stores in Metro Detroit soon.

Founded in 2013 in Nashville by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton, the dessert chain is growing rapidly. In November Peach Cobbler Factory announced it would expand to 10 states, including Michigan.

Currently Troy and Birmingham are listed as "coming soon" on the company's website, and a press release on RestaurantNews.com reveals that franchises are also coming to Royal Oak, Southfield and Detroit. They will be operated by Detroiter Eric Slayter Jr. and his partners.

Deadline Detroit reports the downtown location will be at 1300 Broadway at Gratiot. Opening this summer, the shop will have 12 flavors of cobbler with ice cream, three types of cinnamon rolls, including Nutella cinnamon rolls and five varieties of banana pudding. The Peach Cobbler Factory will also have cold brew and tea.

Visit peachcobblerfactory.com.