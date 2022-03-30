Brew Detroit partners with Emagine, Buddy's opens new locations and more delicious news

Dining news and events

Brew Detroit craft beers are at Emagine: Something made in Hollywood may be on the big screen, but a beer made in Detroit can be in your hand now that Corktown’s Brew Detroit has teamed up with Emagine Theatres. All area Emagine locations will serve Brew Detroit beer on tap including Cerveza Delray lager, Yumtown fruited lager and Cold Brew Detroit, a dark and malty BBA imperial coffee stout. Visit emagine-entertainment.com for theater locations.

Buddy’s Pizza opens new locations: On Monday Buddy’s Pizza will open its 20th location in Okemos at 2010 W. Grand River. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant has a bar, kitchen and patio seating. A carryout-only Buddy’s is expected to open in Clarkston at 5520 Sashabaw on April 18. Visit buddyspizza.com for more information.

Olga’s Kitchen partners with Goldbelly: Now Olga’s fans from across the country can get the Michigan chain’s menu items delivered to them via Goldbelly.com. Olga’s cuisine is sold in kits that feed multiple people, like the “Taste of Olga’s” Greek dinner kit for eight which has enough ingredients to make eight sandwiches, four frozen spinach and cheese pies, 72 snackers, Swiss-almond cheese for dipping and 48 dessert snackers with cream cheese frosting for $149 shipped. Visit goldbelly.com and search for Olga’s.

Toarmina’s Pizza rolls out vegan menu: Local pizza company Toarmina’s has debuted a 100% plant-based menu with vegan cheese, plant-based “meat” toppings like pepperoni, beef, sausage and chicken and vegan or gluten-free crust. They also have vegan desserts, vegan “cheese” bread and plant-based chicken nuggets. Visit toarminastroy.com.

Sylvan Table bakes pampushky for Ukraine: Through Saturday, farm-fresh restaurant Sylvan Table will serve pampushky, Ukrainian garlic bread. It’s available for dine-in service and carryout for $6. Proceeds from this bread and their house bread will be donated to Kyiv City Charity Foundation Food Bank. 1819 Iverness, Sylvan Lake. (248) 369-3360. Sylvantable.com.

Clawson Restaurant Week: Take advantage of fixed-price menus, family meal deals, drink specials and more during Clawson Restaurant Week, running now through Saturday at participating locations like the Lucky Duck, Three Cats, Pumachug, Zeoli's and others. Visit clawsonrestaurantweek.com for more details.

Taqueria Bar at Framebar: The next residency at Hazel Park’s Framebar (formerly Joebar) is a taqueria concept from chef and beverage expert Eddie Vargas. He’ll prepare his father’s birria recipe, plus shrimp tacos, ceviche tostadas, flan, Mexican spirits and more. Reservations are open now for seating Wed.-Sun. April 6-May 8. A $25 deposit is required for each person on the reservation. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/taqueriabar-eddie-vargas.

25th Anniversary Party at Founders Brewing: This Michigan brewer will celebrate a quarter-century of craft beer with food, vendors and beer, including Birthday Porter, available on draft or to take home in a growler. Batter Up Waffle Company, Shimmy Shack and El Taco Dojo food trucks will be on site. 3-8 p.m. April 8. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. (313) 335-3440. Foundersbrewing.com.

Royal Oak Tequila Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Sample from a lineup of more than 100 tequilas and mezcals. General admission tickets include 10 drink samples, commemorative glassware and keepsake photo; VIP tickets allow for early entry and 15 drink samples. 6 p.m. May 7. $33.75 and up. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. tequilafestivals.com.

Melody Baetens