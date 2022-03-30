Storied Anchor Bar to reopen ahead of Tigers home opener

Temporary closed for the past few months, iconic downtown watering hole Anchor Bar will reopen Tuesday and host a Detroit Tigers Opening Day party on April 8.

The Anchor Bar, which got new owners in 2018, has long been a go-to gathering spot for sports fans and local journalists.

“The Anchor Bar has been a fixture of downtown Detroit’s dining scene for more than six decades and we look forward to reopening and welcoming our guests again,” said Stephanie Prechel.

She’s the general manager for the Iconic Collection, the hospitality group that owns and operates Anchor Bar, Parc Detroit, 220 Merrill in Birmingham and others. “The Anchor Bar is the perfect spot for people to gather and experience engaging, inspiring and real connections, great food and beverage options and personal service.”

The bar menu has been “reimagined” to include new items like a fried chicken sandwich and a baked mac and cheese dish topped with parmesan breadcrumbs. The Anchor menu will still have Greek salads, tater tots, wings, nachos and other pub grub.

The Opening Day party on April 8 will start at 11 a.m. with drink specials including $3 shooters, $4 drafts and $5 well drinks. The baseball game will be shown an many big screens so everyone in the house can watch the Tigers.

Starting Tuesday, the Anchor Bar, which is hiring, is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m-11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 11 a.m-9 p.m. Sun. at 450 W. Fort in Detroit. Visit Anchorbardetroit.com or call (313) 964-9127.

