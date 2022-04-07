Easter dining: where to get brunch, dinner or a full carryout meal, butter lamb and all

Whether you're celebrating Easter on April 17 or just another Sunday with friends or family, many local restaurants and markets are offering something special for the spring holiday, including brunch buffets, Easter dinner and carryout meal packages.

Here are some highlights from across Metro Detroit. Details listed are for April 17 unless otherwise noted.

WAYNE COUNTY

Grey Ghost: Have Easter dinner at this modern steakhouse known for elevated meat dishes and a stellar bar and wine program. Seatings start at 2 p.m. for an a la carte menu. 47 Watson, Detroit. greyghostdetroit.com.

The Whitney: Celebrate with a three-course brunch with an appetizer platter, choice of entree and dessert. Main course options include Gulf coast shrimp scramble, tenderloin tip and potato hash, maple-glazed pork belly and eggs, beef Wellington ($10 upcharge) and more. Seatings 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $59.59 per person, $29.95 for kids 10 and younger. 4410 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700. thewhitney.com/events/Easter-Brunch.

Pietrzyk Pierogi: The “Easter Blessing Baskets” from this Eastern Market shop include pierogi, potato pancakes, hard-boiled eggs, kielbasa, blessing bread, a butter lamb and an Easter egg. There are three basket sizes starting at $54. Order online for pick up 10 a.m-3 p.m. April 13-16. 1429 Gratiot, Detroit. linktr.ee/PierogiQueen.

Coriander Kitchen: Your choice of house-cured rosemary ham or thyme, garlic and lemon crusted leg of lamb, plus quiche Florentine, crispy herbed potatoes, grilled asparagus with hollandaise, spring salad and a berry trifle. Vegetarian and children’s meals available. Seatings start at 11 a.m. $20-$40 per person. 14601 Riverside, Detroit. exploretock.com/corianderkitchenandfarm/event/335099.

Buca de Beppo: This Italian restaurant chain has a variety of Easter carryout packages to feed groups large and small. Available for pickup, curbside or delivery April 15-17. 38888 Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 462-6442. There’s also a location in Utica. bucadibeppo.com/specials/easter.

Promenade Artisan Foods: Order something to add to the table or the whole meal. This café is taking orders for whole quiches, tomato tarts, sweets or the “Easter Bunny’s Basket” with quiche, salad, cheeseball, croissant variety pack and cupcakes (serves 6-8 for $100). 2627 W. Jefferson, Trenton. (734) 307-7061. Also in New Center One, 7399-7301 Second, Detroit. (313) 462-8166.

The Hungarian Rhapsody: The a la carte Easter menu features ham steak, stuffed roast chicken, filet mignon, crab-stuffed salmon with sherry dill sauce, Hungarian combination plate, chicken paprikas with dumplings, goulash and more. 14315 Northline, Southgate. (734) 283-9622 for reservations.

The Vault on First: A special menu for Easter dinner features baked ham dinner, pork chops, lamb chops, airline chicken and risotto, steaks, Scottish salmon and more. Seatings are 1-6 p.m. Reservations and deposit required. 3058 First, Wyandotte. (734) 888-2858. resy.com/cities/wynd/the-vault-on-first.

Uncle Honeys BBQ: This Wyandotte-based barbecue business is offering a menu of whole smoked meats, sides and large and small family packs starting at $65. Order by April 13 for pick up noon-4 p.m. April 17 in Wyandotte. Send a message on Facebook to order: facebook.com/unclehoneysbbq.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Frame: Acclaimed Detroit chef Max Hardy will prepare an Easter weekend seafood boil with crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, claws, mussels, Georgia sausage, corn, egg, potato and garlic butter, plus stuffed Maryland crab shell, Creole rice, mac and cheese, garlic and basil rolls and apple cobbler. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 16 and noon and 3 p.m. April 17. $90 per person and up. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/easter-weekend-seafood-boil.

Pop’s for Italian: Hometown Restaurant Group (Pop’s for Italian, One Eyed Betty’s and Public House) is offering an “Easter Fest” carryout meal that feeds 4-6 people. It includes Dearborn glazed carving ham, quiche Lorraine, fruit, roasted red skin potatoes, deviled eggs, apple crumble and a mimosa kit. Package also includes a $25 gift card. Order by 5 p.m. April 14 for pickup at Pop’s for Italian 9-11 a.m. April 17. $150. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. popsforitalian.com.

Imaginate: Deluxe Easter brunch with fruit parfaits, salads, breakfast, seafood, raw bar, carving station, Belgian waffle station, desserts and more. Seatings noon-5 p.m. $65 adults, $25 ages 4-10. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 633-8899. exploretock.com/imaginate.

Hazel’s: Enjoy a seafood Easter brunch with soft shell crab Benedict, soft-shell crab sandwich, crab cake and eggs plus the restaurant’s popular pancakes and other dishes and cocktails. Seatings are 10 a.m-4 p.m. Reservations can be made through the website, but groups of eight or more should call. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Eatathazels.com.

Rugby Grille: Four-course prix-fixe brunch menu featuring choice of ravioli, braised lamb shank or lobster frittata for an entree, plus starter, salad and dessert. Seatings start at 9 a.m. $85 per person (children’s menu is a la carte). 100 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-5999. rugbygrille.com.

Madam at Daxton Hotel: Grand buffet with mimosa bar with kids activities like Shetland pony rides, egg hunt, photo booth, live jazz and more. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. $160 adults, $78 ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. 298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 283-4200. daxtonhotel.com/events.

Seasons 52: The “Easter Green Box” is a three-course carryout package with choice of apricot glazed spiral ham, whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon or wood-grilled beef tenderloin, plus sides and mini desserts. Each box feeds 4-6 people and will be chilled for warming up at home. $125 and up. Seasons 52 also has a dine-in Easter brunch menu. 1000 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 362-9752. seasons52.com.

Joe Muer Bloomfield: Brunch buffet with carving stations, sushi, Belgian waffles, raw bar, breakfast dishes, Italian, seafood, salads and more. 10 a.m-2 p.m. $65 per person, $30 for ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and younger (plus 18% gratuity). Plated dinner from 4-8 p.m. on Easter. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609. joemuer.com/menu.

Andiamo Fenton: Brunch buffet served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $40.95 per person, $17.95 ages 5-10, free for kids 4 and younger (plus 18% gratuity). Plated dinner served 3-8 p.m. on Easter. 102 W. Silver Lake, Fenton. (810) 354-8446. andiamoitalia.com/locations/fenton.

MACOMB COUNTY

Andiamo Warren: Sit down with your group for a full brunch buffet with all the breakfast and lunch favorites. 10 a.m-3 p.m. $40.95 per person, $17.95 ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and younger (plus 18% gratuity). Plated dinner served noon-8 p.m. on Easter. 7096 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-0200 for reservations. andiamoitalia.com/locations/warren.

Wave’s Chill and Grill: Enjoy a special a la carte Easter menu at this tropical-themed restaurant that specializes in land and seafood, plus has a full bar. Seatings 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 24223 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 773-3840.

Gilbert’s Lodge: An Easter brunch menu will be served at this neighborhood bar and restaurant. Seatings at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. 22335 Harper, St. Clair Shores. (586) 772-9720.

Century Banquet Center at American Polish Century Club: Brunch buffet with waffle and French toast station, omelet station, pastries, fruit, eggs, breakfast meat and soft drinks. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. $21.95, $12.95 ages 12 and younger (plus 18% gratuity). 33204 Maple Lane, Sterling Heights. (586) 264-7990.

Brio Italian Grille: The “Easter Feast” carryout package is a choice of chicken limone, grilled chicken marsala, pasta brio or pasta alla vodka, plus salad and dessert and is available for two, four or 10 people. $49.99-$235. Order now for pick up April 15-17. The Mall at Partridge Creek, 17430 Hall, Sterling Heights. (586) 263-7310. locations.brioitalian.com/us/mi/sterling-heights/17430-hall-road.

Detroit Grille House: Brunch buffet with carving station, made-to-order omelets, pancakes, braised lamb, scrambled eggs, cold salads, dessert and more. Seatings at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. $29.95 adults, $13.95 ages 4-12. 55161 Shelby Road, Shelby Township. (248) 453-5376.

Fern Hill Golf Club: Easter brunch buffet with multiple stations for breakfast, lunch, dinner, pancakes, meat carving, salads, fruit, dessert and kids’ food. Seatings 10:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. (breakfast served through 2 p.m.). $29.95 adults, $18.95 ages 4-12 (plus 18% service fee). 17600 Clinton River, Clinton Township. (586) 286-4700. fernhillgc.com/events.

MacRay Harbor: Brunch buffet with omelet station, carved beef Wellington, scrambled eggs, French toast, hash browns, vegetables, lemon beurre blanc cod, glazed ham, pasta, salads, fruit and more. Seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. $49.99, $29.99 children age 4 and older. 30675 North River Road, Harrison Township. (586) 468-1900 ext. 431. Macray.com/banquet/events.

OTHER COUNTIES

Gandy Dancer: An elegant three-course Easter dinner with choice of slow-roasted prime rib and shrimp scampi, parmesan snapper and shrimp and lobster and shrimp-stuffed salmon. Prices vary. A la carte menu also available. 401 Depot, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-0592. gandydancerrestaurant.com/event/easter-sunday.

Weber’s: Enjoy a buffet of hot and cold breakfast and lunch dishes including sliced ham, London broil, baked goods, fruit, salads and more. A live pianist performs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Seatings are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $22 adults, $11 ages 4-11. Ballroom available for larger parties. 3050 Jackson, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2500. webersannarbor.com/offers/easter-brunch.

Bavarian Inn Lodge: Buffett brunch with the famous fried chicken and buttered noodles, plus oven-roasted strip loin, baked salmon in herb butter, whipped potatoes and chicken gravy, maple-glazed carved baked ham, a salad table, dessert table and more. Seatings 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $39.95 adults, $20.50 ages 8-12, $13.50 ages 3-7. 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth. (888) 775-6343. Bavarianinn.com.

Zehnder’s: Choose from Easter buffet, Easter brunch or an family-style feast dinner. Zehnder’s also has carryout packages that can feed 8-10 people. 730 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-0450. zehnders.com/zehnders-is-celebrating-90-years-of-easter.