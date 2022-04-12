Food trucks return to downtown Detroit this season, applications open now

Downtown Street Eats will return May 16 through Oct. 14, bringing a variety of food trucks, carts and pop-up concepts to Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade in downtown Detroit, both near Campus Martius.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership plans to book a rotating fleet of 75 concepts for the season, which the DDP says is Michigan’s largest weekly food truck experience. Downtown Street Eats runs at lunchtime and also during special events.

To apply, visit app.perfectvenue.com/venues/downtown-detroit-food-trucks/hello.

Once scheduled, visit downtowndetroitparks.com/events for the food truck line up and other events at the city's downtown parks.