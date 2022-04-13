Farmacy Food furthers its mission with healthy meal subscription service

Farmacy Food, a Detroit-based organization that aims to foster community health and wellness through food, is readying to launch a meal subscription service to get good nutrition into the hands of more people.

This month, Farmacy Food's founders chef Phil Jones and Kwaku Osei teamed up with restorative nutrition expert Akua Woolbright, Ph.D., to help address the needs of customers who want to improve their health and well-being through diet.

When launched this spring, Farmacy Food's subscription service will provide nutritious meals to people in the area on a consistent basis. The locally sourced food comes from farms and other providers within a 150-mile radius.

"The collaboration with Dr. Woolbright is more than just Farmacy Food, it's helping our customers to offer them enhanced nutritional information, physical education, being able to ultimately be at a point where we can give very specific in terms of what we're able to offer," said Jones.

What will set Farmacy Food's meal subscription service apart from others, Jones says, is the way its tailored to help each individual customer, particularly those who need to lower blood pressure or lose weight.

So what does this magic food look like? Take the Caribbean carrot soup, for example, which boasts brain and heart health and is vegan and gluten-free. It’s made with roasted carrots, celery, leeks, onion, Southwest Asian herbs and coconut milk.

Farmacy Food’s salmon croquette are served with “red red” sauce made from black-eyed peas and tomatoes to promote digestive and heart health. The croquettes are served with a naturally gluten-free ancient grain fonio.

When the service starts May 1, initially delivery will be one day a week and then ramp up to offer more days. Jones says down the line they want to be able to include fresh fruits and vegetables, too, so customers can have healthy snack options on days they don't get meals delivered. There's also a carryout option.

Farmacy Food, which operates out of Marygrove College, will support and partner with urban agriculture operations not just by using their products, but by helping them keep their supply fresher, longer.

"We have a 40-foot refrigerated trailer and we're getting two more that we're bring in to assist the local food system," said Jones, adding that the refrigeration will help area growers increase their revenue. "One of the things we have found inside of urban agriculture is that if a product is out in the field to ready for harvest on Tuesday, most markets don't happen until Saturday."

Visit farmacyfood.com for more information on Farmacy Food, its current menu and the upcoming meal service.

