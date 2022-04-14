Baobab Fare, Saffron de Twah collaborate for iftar dinner, plus more food news and events

Eats & Drinks news and events

Iftar collaboration at Baobab Fare and Saffron de Twah: Celebrate Ramadan with a special iftar meal featuring nyumbani, mhogo, harissa potatoes, loubina dip, saffron tomato dip and more. No reservations required; walk in and dine or order online for carryout. 8 p.m.-midnight Sat. at Saffron de Twah, 7636 Gratiot, Detroit. saffron-de-twah.square.site.

Anniversary at the Siren Hotel: Enjoy $4 mini cocktails at the Candy Bar 5-6 p.m. daily to celebrate the renovated boutique hotel’s four-year anniversary. There will be a block party on Broadway in front of the hotel noon-5 p.m. on April 23. 1509 Broadway, Detroit. thesirenhotel.com.

Buddy’s Clarkston Grand Opening: Buddy’s Pizza will open its 21st location Monday in Clarkston. This store is tailored for carryout with a grab-and-go station for online orders and a specially designed kitchen to increase service speed. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday and all sales from that day will be donated to Lighthouse MI, an organization that aims to solve poverty and homelessness in Oakland County. Buddy’s is also partnering with the Clarkston Community Schools Dog Therapy Program to raise donations on opening day. 5530 Sashabaw, Suite B, Clarkston. Buddyspizza.com.

The Big 3 of Red Grapes at Mangiabevi Urban Italian: Tickets to this intro to red wine class with instructor and sommelier Michael A. Schafer include two expressions of each grape and learn why they can taste different. 7-8:30 p.m. April 27. $59. 35215 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights. Urbanitalianmb.com.

Royal Oak Tequila Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Sample from a lineup of more than 100 tequilas and mezcals. General admission tickets include 10 drink samples, commemorative glassware and keepsake photo; VIP tickets allow for early entry and 15 drink samples. 6 p.m. May 7. $33.75 and up. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. tequilafestivals.com.

Downtown Street Eats return: Food trucks, carts and pop-up concepts will return to Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade in downtown Detroit from May 16 through Oct. 14. Businesses can apply now to be considered for the rotation. To apply, visit https://app.perfectvenue.com/venues/downtown-detroit-food-trucks/hello.

Royal Oak Taco Fest: A new event will celebrate Mexican culture over Fourth of July weekend in downtown Royal Oak. Tacos, tequila and margaritas will be highlighted, along with strolling mariachis and Lucha Libre wrestling matches, plus other live entertainment and family-friendly fun. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 1-3 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 4. $7 in advance, $10 at the gate. Downtown Royal Oak. (248) 541-7550. Royaloaktacofest.com.

Detroit City Distillery wins gold: Craft spirit maker Detroit City Distillery won three gold medals at the World Spirits Competition in San Francisco. Butcher’s Cut Bourbon won double-gold, Homegrown Rye won double-gold for the second time and Four Grain Bourbon won a gold medal. “Bringing home three golds for our three whiskies is like sweeping the Olympics in the spirits business,” said DCD’s co-owner Michael Forsyth. Detroitcitydistillery.com.

Bad Brads BBQ coming to Livonia: Award-winning barbecue restaurant Bad Brads BBQ will open its fifth location and first in Wayne County this year. The full-service restaurant in Livonia is expected to open in June. 20300 Farmington, Livonia. badbradsbbq.com.

Melody Baetens