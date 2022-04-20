All-you-can-eat Buddy's Pizza Monday, plus more food events

Dining events

Ethiopian Experience at Frame: Chef Helina Melaku will present “elevated Ethiopian classics” with her pop-up at Frame, Konjo Me. Enjoy a choice of sambusa or dirkosh shiro dip, plus slow-cooked stew, cream cheese pound cake and more. Vegan options available. Eat inside or in the outdoor yurts. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 and 7 p.m. Sun. $65 per person. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/ethiopian-experience-with-konjo-me.

Slice for Life Fundraiser at Buddy’s Pizza: The 46th annual Slice for Life fundraiser benefits the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Visit any of the full-service Buddy’s Pizza locations and get all-you-can-eat two-topping pizza and salad for $18, or $8 for ages 3-9. There’s also a carryout option, $18 for a four-square, two-topping pizza or a medium salad. The partnership between Buddy’s and Capuchin goes back to 1976 and since then Buddy’s has helped raise more than $3 million for the kitchen’s programs. Call (313) 579-2100 or visit buddyspizza.com for Slice for Life tickets.

Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City: Nearly 100 breweries will bring more than 450 products to sample at this inaugural rain-or-shine event, which also has food and live music. 1-6 p.m. May 7. $50 and up. Turtle Creek Stadium, 333 Stadium, Traverse City. mibeer.com/events.

Strawberry Festival at St. Florian Parish: This annual spring event returns with Polish food and delicious baked strawberry treats, plus Polish dancers, a set by the band the Polish Muslims, raffles, beer, fun for kids and more. 5-10 p.m. May 7 and 11:30 am.-6 p.m. May 8. 2626 Poland, Hamtramck. (313) 871-2778. Stflorianparish.org.

Royal Oak Tequila Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Sample from a lineup of more than 100 tequilas and mezcals. General admission tickets include 10 drink samples, commemorative glassware and keepsake photo; VIP tickets allow for early entry and 15 drink samples. 6 p.m. May 7. $33.75 and up. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. tequilafestivals.com.

From the Hearth at Oak & Reel: Next month chef Jared Gadbaw will offer a special menu of dishes cooked on the wood-fired hearth inside the dining room at Oak & Reel. Partial proceeds will benefit Forgotten Harvest. The “From the Hearth” menu will run May 13-16. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel.

Wine Stroll in Royal Oak: Sample wines and snacks from 17 participating restaurants while walking through downtown Royal Oak. Check in at Fifth Avenue bar and then stroll at your own pace. Noon-4 p.m. May 14. $55 per person. Downtown Royal Oak. eventbrite.com/e/2022-wine-stroll-tickets-296833064687.

Michigan Rib Fest at Canterbury Village: Besides the obvious ribs, this event will have food of all sorts, entertainment, games and more. 4-9 p.m. July 1, 10 a.m-3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. July 2-4. $7 admission, $5 parking. 2325 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. Michiganribfest.com.

Food news

Strauss Brothers brand revived: The family of former Strauss Brothers owners Ronald and Tommy Parrott have revived the Eastern Market brand to sell small-batch seasonings. Originally founded in 1954, the revived brand’s products will be distributed by Warren’s Lipari Foods at markets like Papa Joe’s, Vince & Joe’s, Westborn, Village Market and more. Visit straussbrothers.com.

Melody Baetens