Oxford's Homegrown Brewing Co. makes Ukrainian stout, hosts fundraiser Monday

Family-owned microbrewery Homegrown Brewing Co. is aiming to help the people of Ukraine from their home base in Oxford, Michigan.

First, they've borrowed a recipe from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The brewery has launched a Victory Beer Series, releasing recipes for five of its products in hopes that other beer-makers worldwide will brew them, use their labels and donate and help raise awareness for their Brew for Ukraine fund.

Homegrown has made the Ukrainian Imperial Stout, which will be released on Friday, and they'll continue to sell it and donate the profits until its gone. Head brewer Joe Powers said they made 2 ½ barrels, so it should last a few weeks.

"(Pravda) did a really good job of providing all of the nitty gritty details, the technical details that a brewer needs to replicate," said Powers. "They even told us their water chemistry so we could try to match that with our water filtration and all that. I think we did a really good job."

He said they had to special order at least one ingredient, a smoked malt.

"It gives it a nice hint of smoky finish," he said, adding that it's a strong beer, 10% alcohol by volume.

On Monday, Homegrown will host a Brew for Ukraine fundraiser 4-10 p.m. All the proceeds from the stout and the Ukrainian food will benefit Foundation Ukraine to directly aid the first responders that are helping the Ukrainian people. The menu will feature homemade pierogi, kielbasa with kraut and stuffed cabbage.

"My grandparents on my mom's side were all from Ukraine, I grew up hearing Ukrainian spoken at our Easter parties and all of that. It was a pretty close connection. We do a lot of the traditional foods for our celebrations, my mom still makes a lot of that food," said Powers. His parents Marie and John Powers and his brother Jeff Powers all operate Homegrown together.

Homegrown Brewing Company is at 28 N. Washington in Oxford. Call (248) 800-4244 or visit homegrownbrewco.com. Visit foundationukraine.org for more information on the fund.

