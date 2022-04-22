Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew is throwing a party in Hell, Michigan

Brace your taste buds, sweet-and-spicy citrus soda Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew is touting itself as the “official drink of Hell … Michigan.”

The beverage company plans to celebrate on April 30 with a party in Livingston County with “Jersey Shore” persona DJ Pauly D and spicy food menu from chef and rapper Action Bronson. The event is at the Hell Saloon — a family- and biker-friendly bar and restaurant — which is renamed Sparky’s Saloon for the day in honor of the Flamin’ Hot mascot, a little cartoon fireball.

"When MTN DEW asked me to go to Hell, I thought they were messing with me. But then I realized they wanted my help to make Hell even hotter with my fire beats. There is no one better to bring the heat. Yeaaahhh buddy!" DJ Pauly D enthused in a press release.

The pop — which is stylized as MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT — came out in August via the “DEW Store,” and was given a limited release in retail this year. According to a recent tweet from Mountain Dew, the tweaked retail version is slightly different than the DEW Store release with “a lime flavor kick.”

The drink is not flavored like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which is a tragedy or a relief depending on who you ask. Cheetos is made by Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

The April 30 party starts at 3 p.m. at 4095 Patterson Lake Road, in Hell near Pinckney. Expect giveaways, mini golf and other fun early on. Action Bronson is expected to be on site and at the grill from 5:30-8:15 p.m. and DJ Pauly D’s set is from 8-10 p.m. Local DJs and artist are expected to be involved as well. The bar will be open and serving for the whole party. The time line is subject to change.

Admission is free; must be 21 or older to attend. Visit mountaindew.com/hell/ for more details.

