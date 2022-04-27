Mother's Day dining ideas: brunches, buffets, wine events and more in Metro Detroit

It's one of the biggest dining days of the year, and it is less than two weeks away.

Whether you are looking for somewhere to take your mother, or you are the mom and you want to be taken somewhere special or cool, here are some ideas for Mother's Day brunches, dinners and special events.

Details listed are for May 8 unless otherwise noted. Not everyone can celebrate on Mother's Day, so I included some upcoming food and wine events that mom may like as well. Reservations are strongly suggested and in often cases required.

DETROIT

Three-course brunch Highlands: Celebrate mom on the 72nd floor of the GM RenCen with a Mother's Day brunch at the Highlands steakhouse. Normally closed on Sundays, the upscale destination will serve a three-course brunch menu featuring raw oysters, avocado toast, smoked salmon Benedict, blueberry pancakes, desserts and more, plus a kid-friendly menu. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $60, $22 per child. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. resy.com/cities/det/highlands-and-high-bar.

Brunch at Top of the Pontch: Recently reopened, this hotel-top restaurant offers a bird's-eye view of downtown Detroit and Windsor will offer a special Mother's Day meal. Limited reservations remain. 10 a.m. $62 per person. 2 Washington Blvd., Detroit. hotelpontchartrain.com/eat-drink. Reserve through the OpenTable app.

Sunday dinner at Leila: Proprietor Samy Eid opened this swanky upscale Lebanese restaurant as an homage to his mother, Leila, but that’s not the only reason it makes a great choice for Mother’s Day. The menu has many flavorful dishes suited for a variety of diets, plus a good selection of desserts, wine and cocktails. Open 4-9 p.m. 1245 Griswold, Detroit. leiladetroit.com for reservations.

Brunch at the Whitney: This historic mansion-turned-restaurant will offer a special, three-course brunch that includes a mimosa and a gift for mom. The menu features an appetizer trio, choice of entree – including the Whitney’s famous beef Wellington for a $10 upcharge – and a choice of dessert. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $69.95 per person, $29.95 for children’s menu. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. Reserve at thewhitney.com/events/Mother's-Day-Brunch.

Moroccan Mother’s Day dinner at Brooklyn Street Local: Chef Layla brings her Taste of Marrakech concept to Corktown for a special dinner on Mother’s Day. The menu includes creamy seafood soup, seafood pastilla, Moroccan salads, choice of chicken tajine or couscous with beef, plus dessert. There will also be a henna artist. 7-10 p.m. $70 per person. 1266 Michigan, Detroit. facebook.com/Marrakechdelights.

Wine dinner at Oak & Reel: Enjoy the daily menu of Italian pastas, seafood and other expertly prepared dishes from chef Jared Gadbaw on Mother’s Day, including some specials. The restaurant will open early at 4 p.m. The day after, May 9, Oak & Reel will host a spring wine dinner featuring a four-course menu with wine pairings from Lux Imports, guided by the restaurant’s sommeliers Bruce Felts and Melissa Wilson. 6:30 p.m. May 9. $135 per person. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/336662/lux-imports-wine-dinner.

Mother’s Day brunch at DDG Showroom: A brunch buffet with live entertainment from Katrina Carson. The party is hosted by 92.3 FM’s Sunny Love, and features food from Majestic Affairs Catering, mimosas, vendors, giveaways and more. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with brunch at noon. $45 per person. 15944 W. McNichols, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-brunch-tickets-320447004617.

Coriander Kitchen: Give mom a farm-fresh meal in the open air at this canal-side Detroit restaurant. Main course options are roasted walleye, grilled garlic-herb and chili lamb sausage with olive-caper tapenade or the vegetarian grilled hen of the woods with chili oil and crispy chickpeas. 11 a.m. $20-$60 per person. 14601 Riverside, Detroit. exploretock.com/corianderkitchenandfarm/event/336729/mothers-day-brunch

ELSEWHERE IN WAYNE COUNTY

Mother's Day menu at the Vault on First: This sleek but comfy Wyandotte restaurant has a special menu with gluten-free options. Take Mom around the world with Thai Brussels sprouts, Scottish salmon, New York Strip and English dover sole. 1-6 p.m. Reservations via phone or the Resy app. 3058 First, Wyandotte. (734) 888-2858. Vaultonfirst.com.

Brunch buffet at Silver Shores Waterfront: Gaze at the water while grazing on the buffet featuring prime rib and bone-in siracha honey ham carving stations, salad bar, dessert station and classic entrees like penne ala vodka, lemon-garlic salmon and chicken picatta. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $46, $40 seniors, $20 ages 4-11. 1 James DeSana Drive, Wyandotte. Reservations required, call (734) 246-4800.

Brunch buffet at Truago: This Mother’s Day buffet has carving stations for prime rib, ham and candy apple-stuffed pork loin, plus an egg station, fruit, breakfast dishes, shrimp cocktail, sides, dessert and more, including gluten-free options. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $34.95, $14.94 ages 12 and younger. Bloody Mary and mimosa bar starts at $5. 2775 W. Jefferson, Trenton. (734) 676-2233.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Buffet brunch at Brown Iron Brewhouse: Bloody Marys, mimosas and plenty of craft beer, plus an array of fruit, cut vegetables, cheese and crackers, salads, beef, chicken, seafood, sides, pastries and more. 9 a.m-5 p.m. (breakfast items only until 2 p.m.) $27.99 per person, $12.99 kids 10 and younger. 30955 Woodward, Royal Oak. Reservations required, call (248) 951-2659.

Royal Oak Wine Stroll on May 14: Something fun for the weekend after Mother's Day, Royal Oak's annual wine stroll offers food and vino samples at several participating bars and restaurants in the walkable downtown area. Check in 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and stroll at your own pace noon-4 p.m. May 14. $55 per person. Downtown Royal Oak. eventbrite.com/e/2022-wine-stroll-tickets-296833064687.

Mother's Day brunch at Berkley Common: This neighborhood bar and restaurant will have an a la carte menu with Mother's Day specials. A family-friendly spot, Berkley Common has indoor and outdoor seating and a lot of vegan and gluten-free options. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 3087 12 Mile Road, Berkley. (248) 677-0795. Make reservations at berkleycommon.com.

Brunch buffet at Joe Muer Bloomfield Hills: An upscale, seafood brunch buffet with something for everyone. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $69, $30 ages 5-10 (plus tax and 18% gratuity). Plated dinner service served 4-8 p.m. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609. joemuer.com/menu.

Mother’s Day dinner at Café Cortina: This Farmington Hills gem will surely impress with a four-course dinner for Mother’s Day featuring many choices like short ribs, Frenched lamb rack, seafood, pasta and more. Noon-7 p.m. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Brunch buffet at Peterlin’s Restaurant & Bar: This casual neighborhood restaurant will offer a buffet brunch featuring scrambled egg, bacon, sausage, potatoes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, shrimp cocktail, beef tenderloin tips, salmon, fruit, salads, cheeses, dessert and more. Beverages not included in price; full bar available. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $38, $18 for 11 and younger. 22004 Farmington Road, Farmington. (248) 426-8822.

MACOMB COUNTY

Brunch buffet at Andiamo: Go for Italian and more with Andiamo’s Mother’s Day brunch buffet spread. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $46.95, $19.95 ages 5-10 (plus tax and tip). Plated dinners available noon-8 p.m. 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200. Andiamoitalia.com for reservations and more locations.

Carryout feast from Vintage House: Chicken piccata, meatballs with marinara, Dearborn glazed holiday ham, pasta, sides, salads and a choice of apple or cherry pie. Pick up cold May 7 and heat at home, or grab it while it is hot on May 8. Orders must be in by May 2. $150 package feeds 5, $275 feeds 10. 31816 Utica, Fraser. (586) 415-5678 or email sales@vintagehbc.com.

Carryout packages at Sherwood Brewing Co.: If Mom doesn’t want anyone to cook, but also doesn’t want to go out, Sherwood in Shelby Township has you covered with a variety of carryout packages, including breakfast, sweets, salads, coffee and more. Order and pay in advance and schedule a pick up time for May 8. 45689 Hayes, Shelby Township. (586) 532-9669. sherwoodbrewing.com/mother.

Brunch buffet at Verona Inspired Italian: This upscale casual Italian restaurant is serving a full brunch buffet with two carving stations and a waffle bar. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $39.95 per person. 50741 Corporate, Shelby Township. (586) 473-0200. veronashelby.com/reservations.

May 18 wine dinner at Filippa’s Italian Restaurant: If you want to celebrate later in May, this Italian restaurant and banquet hall will host a four-course dinner featuring Maryland crab cakes, fettucine della casa, brasato di angello and warm peach cobbler; each course with wine pairings. 6:30 p.m. May 18. $65 plus tax and gratuity. 45125 Mound, Shelby Township. eventbrite.com/e/filippas-wine-dinner-tickets-304228645067.

Brunch buffet at MacRay Harbor: Enjoy a variety of choices at this buffet featuring breakfast foods, carved prime rib, pastries, seafood, salads, pasta, savory sides, dessert and more. Seatings at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. $52.99 per person, $31.79 for ages 3-10. 30675 North River Road, Harrison Township. (586) 468-1900 ext. 431 for questions. Purchase in advance at eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-brunch-tickets-317763086947.

