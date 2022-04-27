Seasonal markets open, pizza news, plus more food and dining news and events

Food and dining news and events

Birmingham Farmers Market starts Sunday: The 20th season of the public, outdoor Birmingham Farmers Market kicks off Sunday and runs weekly through Oct. 30. Expect some special programming like live music, kid zone and fitness activities. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. 660 North Old Woodward, Birmingham.

Midwest Buddhist Meditation’s Sunday Market returns: Stock up on homemade baked goods, authentic Thai and Laotian food and locally grown produce at this bi-monthly market. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 1 and 22, June 12 and 26, July 17 and 31, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 19 and 23 and Nov. 6. (248) 350-1270.

New pizza menu at Friendship Circle’s Soul Cafe: There’s a refreshed kosher menu at the Soul Cafe, a restaurant that provides job opportunities to adults with special needs. Pizza fans should visit May 2-7 to sample the three pizzas on the menu and vote for their favorite. The crowd favorite will stay on the menu. 5586 Drake, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 788-7400. friendshipcircle.org/soul/cafe.

Strawberry Festival at St. Florian Parish: This annual spring event returns with Polish food and delicious baked strawberry treats, plus Polish dancers, a set by the band the Polish Muslims, raffles, beer, fun for kids and more. 5-10 p.m. May 7 and 11:30 am.-6 p.m. May 8. 2626 Poland, Hamtramck. (313) 871-2778. Stflorianparish.org.

Prohibition Party at Ye Olde Tap Room: As it often does, this neighborhood pub will celebrate the anniversary of the end of prohibition with a “roaring ‘20s” costume party. Come in your best vintage attire, or just come as you are and raise a glass. Beer will be 5 cents with purchase of a commemorative mug and RJ Spangler and the Tap will perform. 7 p.m. May 7. 14915 Charlevoix, Detroit. (313) 824-1030. TapRoomDetroit.com.

Chef Kelli Lewton authors party book: “Make Your Own Party: Twenty Blueprints to MYO Party” is a new book from local chef Kelli Lewton. She’s hosting an event with drink pairings and décor ideas from the book at the historic Whiskey Factory. The book launch party is also a fundraiser for the Detroit Food Academy. 6-9 p.m. May 5. $60 tickets include signed book, food and drinks and donation. 100 Maple, Detroit. chefkellilewton.com.

Local man wins free Jet’s Pizza for a year: A local Jet’s Pizza enthusiast and his family won a year’s supply of free pizza from the Sterling Heights-based company. Dave Acosta was one of a few eagle-eyed viewers who noticed a (313) phone number in Jet’s TV commercial. He called it and won a year’s worth of free Jet’s and some Jet’s merchandise. “I’m overwhelmed and so excited,” said Acosta. “Jet’s is a family tradition for us. We get it every week so this is incredible.” Jetspizza.com.

Melody Baetens