Award-winning Ochre Bakery and Astro Coffee to close

A Detroit bakery that gained national praise and a beloved coffee business are closing, owners say.

A tandem Instagram post from Ochre Bakery and Astro Coffee said the last day of business will be May 15.

"Dear friends, we have come to the end of this journey," reads the statement. "It's hard to really know what to say in these moments, but we are forever grateful for all of the love and support we have been shown over the last 11 years of having a business in this city."

The post thanked dedicated staff members, customers and partners.

In 2020 Astro Coffee's flagship location in Corktown went into "hibernation," according to the website and operations moved to the Astro Roastery next to Ochre Bakery at 4884 Grand River at W. Warren in Detroit's Core City neighborhood near Woodbridge.

Known for their baked goods and sandwiches, Ochre Bakery was named one of the 10 Best New Restaurants in America by Bon Appétit shortly after it opened in 2019.

Calls to both businesses went unanswered Wednesday afternoon.

