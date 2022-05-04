New menu items, chefs and more news and events from the local food scene

Food and dining events

Chef Kelli Lewton authors party book: “Make Your Own Party: Twenty Blueprints to MYO Party” is a new book from local chef Kelli Lewton. She’s hosting an event with drink pairings and décor ideas from the book at the historic Whiskey Factory. The book launch party is also a fundraiser for the Detroit Food Academy. 6-9 p.m. May 5. $60 tickets include signed book, food and drinks and donation. 100 Maple, Detroit. chefkellilewton.com.

Opening Day at Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market: The season begins Saturday for this annual market featuring locally grown produce, garden plants, baked goods, meats, cheeses, live music and more. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. Downtown Rochester. (248) 656-0060. Downtownrochestermi.com/farmers-market.

Prohibition Party at Ye Olde Tap Room: As it often does, this neighborhood pub will celebrate the anniversary of the end of prohibition with a “roaring ‘20s” costume party. Come in your best vintage attire, or just come as you are and raise a glass. Beer will be 5 cents with purchase of a commemorative mug and RJ Spangler and the Tap will perform. 7 p.m. May 7. 14915 Charlevoix, Detroit. (313) 824-1030. TapRoomDetroit.com.

Tapas at FrameBar: The next residency at this ever-changing Hazel Park restaurant is Spanish tapas from chef Gabriel Botezan. He’ll prepare Barcelona-style dishes like sardines, pan con tomate, crispy potatoes, olives, paella, ham croquettes, octopus, vegetables and more. Botezan’s residency runs May 11-June 5. Menu pricing is a la carte and reservations require a $25 deposit. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

A Very Tiki Vincent Price Birthday at Lost River: Hear live tiki music from Roland Remington followed by a showing of Price’s “The Tingler.” The party includes food from Gajiza Dumplings and tiki cocktails, including a special Vincent Price drink. 4 p.m.-midnight May 15. 15421 Mack, Detroit. (313) 720-0673. Lostrivertiki.com.

Food and dining news

Lunch is back at Townhouse Detroit: Small plates, salads and sandwiches are on the menu at Townhouse Detroit as the spacious, polished restaurant brings back lunch hours. Available 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., the lunch menu features a schnitzel sandwich, kale salad, dry-aged burger, shareable vegetable dishes, toro Hamachi and more. 500 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 723-1000. townhousedetroit.com.

Rugby Grille gets Forbes honor: The Townsend Hotel has earned a four-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide. The hotel’s posh Rugby Grille Restaurant was specifically honored as “Recommended.” According to a press release from the hotel, the Forbes inspector said the restaurant had an “elegant yet comfortable vibe.” 100 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-7900. Townsendhotel.com.

New hot and spicy sandwich from Chicken Shack: This week, longstanding Michigan brand Chicken Shack launched a new product, a hand-battered, all-white-meat fried chicken sandwich on brioche with Michigan pickles, lettuce and house-made hot and spicy mayo. It’s available at all 23 locations and sells for $7.99 or $10.98 for a combo with shack potatoes and coleslaw. Chicken Shack has recently raised $7,500 for the Ukrainian relief effort. chickenshack.com

Joe Vicari Restaurant Group hires Certified Master Chef: Daniel J. Scannell has joined the culinary team at Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Andiamo and Joe Muer Seafood restaurants, along with others. Scannell is one of only 72 Certified Master Chefs in the United States, a level of achievement offered by the American Culinary Federation. He joins JVRG’s corporate executive chef Jim Oppat, and will oversee the culinary program for each brand and work with individual restaurant’s chefs. Vicarirestaurants.com.

Steve’s Mediterranean Chef donates to Michigan Women Forward: For the month of May, a portion of sales from hummus, tabouli, garlic sauce and other products from Steve’s Mediterranean Chef will be donated to Michigan Women Forward. The nonprofit empowers women by helping them become financially secure. Find Steve’s products on more than 250 stores in Michigan including Kroger, Meijer and specialty markets. Stevesmediterranean.com.

Melody Baetens