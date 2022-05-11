Could Detroit’s chef Welch have a second chance on ‘Top Chef?’

Caution, "Top Chef: Houston" spoilers ahead.

Fans of Bravo’s “Top Chef” competition likely know about the companion show that runs alongside each season called “Last Chance Kitchen.” If a chef is eliminated in regular competition, they can try to redeem themselves on LCK, which airs on Bravo.com and YouTube.

Detroit’s chef Sarah Welch was eliminated in the fourth episode of the main show last month, but since then she’s been dominating on “Last Chance Kitchen.” Each week Welch, who is the chef at Marrow restaurant in West Village, has gone up against the most recently eliminated player. She’s won a whopping seven times.

After beating New York City chef Jae Jung in the two-part LCK finale last week, James Beard Award nominated chef Welch is being inserted back into the main "Top Chef" competition.

Expect to see Welch back for episode 11 on Thursday, the fourth-to-last show of season 19 of the Emmy Award-winning Bravo series. The Ann Arbor native will battle the remaining five chefs, including chef Ashleigh Shanti of Asheville, North Carolina, who returned from "Last Chance Kitchen" in episode six after being eliminated in episode five.

It's not unheard of for a chef to come back from LCK to win all the glory on "Top Chef," and it's happened a few times including in season 15, set in Colorado. This season's winner gets bragging rights and $250,000, plus a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen.

One chef will also win the "fan favorite" prize, which is $10,000. Vote at bravotv.com/top-chef/fan-favorite.

"Top Chef: Houston" airs on Bravo at 8 p.m. Thursday.

