New beers, cocktails for spring around Metro Detroit, plus more food and dining news

Food and drink news

New cocktail menu at Daxton Hotel: The Geode Bar and Lounge inside the Daxton Hotel has a new drink menu. The new cocktails aim to pair well with the lounge’s Thursday night live jazz music series. Look for the Birmingham Bubble with Beefeater Gin, St. Germain, prosecco, lemon, butterfly pea flower tea and simple syrup. For something more robust, the Golden Horse has truffle-infused Tito’s vodka, dry vermouth and gold flake. 298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 283-4200. daxtonhotel.com.

Spring drinks at Hazel’s: Refreshing spring cocktails both with and without alcohol are blooming on the menu at Hazel’s. Try the Orange Crush with orange vodka, Naranja Orange Liqueur, freshly squeezed orange juice and Sprite or the June & Tonic mocktail with juniper, cucumber, mint and lime. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Eathathazels.com.

New beers at Royal Oak Brewery: Head Brewery Jeremy Altier has introduced three new beers at Royal Oak Brewery, Oakland County’s oldest brewpub. The Belgian Golden Strong Ale, a full-body, slightly spicy brew, the easy-drinking Brown Ale and a Pale Ale that is similar to an IPA. The brewery is open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sun. 215 E. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 544-1141. Royaloakbrewery.com.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. launches Lakeside Peach: A new, limited-edition spirit titled American Lakeside Peach Whiskey from Traverse City Whiskey Co. is available in seven states, including Michigan. The 70 proof whiskey, made with Michigan peaches, is sold at Meijer and Total Wine & More. tcwhiskey.com.

Buddy’s grand opening raised $11K: When Buddy’s Pizza opened its newest location in Clarkston last month, all opening day sales were donated to Lighthouse MI, which aims to help houseless and poverty stricken individuals in Oakland County. The Michigan-based pizza brand was able to raise and donate $11,000. Visit buddyspizza.com or lighthousemi.org for more information.

Kura Sushi to open in Novi: This summer, Michigan will get its second Kura Sushi location. Known for its two-layered conveyor belt service system, the Japanese restaurant also has robot servers. The first location opened in Troy in early 2021. The new restaurant will be at 26425 Novi Road, Suite C in Novi. Visit kurasushi.com/locations/novi-mi.

Food and drink events

Kitchen sneak peek at Brew Detroit: Before Brew Detroit’s new kitchen is ready, the brewery is offering a sneak peek of what the menu will be like from their food truck. Expect loaded fries, Bavarian pretzels, sandwiches and more beer-friendly grub. 3-10 p.m. Sat. 1401 Abbott, Detroit. (313) 974-7366. Brewdetroit.com.

Zoo Brew at Detroit Zoo: Sample from more than 80 products from Michigan’s craft brewery scene and enjoy live entertainment and games while checking out the zoo’s award-winning habitats. 6-10 p.m. May 21. $50-$85, $30-$65 for designated drivers, $8 parking. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717. detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/zoo-brew-for-the-birds.

Dinner at Nona’s at Grey Ghost: Celebrate Father’s Day with a three-course, family-style Italian dinner from chefs John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino of Grey Ghost and James Rigato of Mabel Gray. 3 and 5:30 p.m. June 19. $80 per person plus tax and service fee. 47 E. Watson, Detroit. Reservations on Resy.com.

Summer Somm Slam at Oak & Reel: Oak & Reel’s sommeliers Melissa Wilson and Bruce Felts will compete against SheWolf somm Dan Reinisch for bragging rights at this five-course elaborate dinner. For each course, guests will vote on which wine pairing they thought was best. 6:30 p.m. July 11. $225 per person. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 270-9600. Reserve tickets on Tock.com.

Melody Baetens