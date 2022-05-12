Restaurant Review: What makes Freya one of Detroit's best new restaurants
A new venture from the team behind Chartreuse Kitchen, Freya gets four stars from our restaurant critic for its tasting menus for a variety of diets, plus an inclusive bar program.
Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Freya doesn't operate like most restaurants in ways that are both obvious and inconspicuous.
The show starts right away, with bread that isn't just something to nibble on, but house-baked sourdough with accoutrements that complement the seasonal, often-changing dishes of the evening.
The first course comes within 10 minutes of sitting down. On my most recent visit it was a single, room-temperature scallop, sweet and pillowy, presented sliced in a pool of cucumber broth that was delicate and bright.