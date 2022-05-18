PizzaPapalis owner will make Detroit-style in a pizza battle on ‘The Talk’ Friday

Pizza maker and business owner Joe Sheena will appear on the daytime talk show “The Talk” Friday. He will be showcasing PizzaPapalis' Detroit-style pizza in a battle against traditional New York-style.

The segment is called “Food Face-Off,” and Sheena will go up against Andy Brown of Andy’s Pizza, a New York-style pizzeria in Washington, D.C. It airs at 2 p.m. Friday on CBS. "The Talk" is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

“We’re stoked and honored to represent the ‘D’ on the show,” said Sheena in a media alert about the TV appearance. “I welcome the challenge and am ready to roll."

Sheena and his brother, Mark Sheena, opened the first PizzaPapalis in Greektown in 1986, showcasing Chicago-style pizza, and debuted their own well-researched Detroit-style pie in 2019. The original PizzaPapalis in Greektown closed permanently during the pandemic, but there are still locations in Rivertown, Bloomfield Hills, Southfield, Taylor and Toledo, Ohio.

To celebrate the television appearance, PizzaPapalis will offer a buy-one, get-one deal on their Detroit-style pizza until May 31. Visit pizzapapalis.com.

