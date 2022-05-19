Looking for a restaurant with a patio? Our picks across Metro Detroit

After a long Michigan winter and a snowy start to spring — dare I say it? — it seems like it is finally warming up around here.

Warm, sunny weather means the demand for outdoor dining skyrockets. So many restaurants offer at least a few seats outside, and some have made serious investments in their al fresco offerings.

A great outdoor dining space, in my opinion, will have the option for shade, won't be too crowded and will offer some kind of view besides a parking lot. Of course, the food has to be good, too. Here are some suggestions for patio dining in Detroit and throughout the tri-county area.

DETROIT

Monarch Club: This bar and restaurant at the top of the 14-story, neo-Gothic renovated building that also houses the Element Hotel is a real gem. Dine in the posh dining room or bar area, or head out to one of the rooftop patios which offer seating, fireplaces and some of the best views of the city. The cocktails are the star here, but there is a one-page menu of snacks, savory small plates and desserts. Reservations are recommended. 33 John R, Detroit. (313) 306-2380. monarchclubdetroit.com

Union Assembly: New this year, Union Assembly is a three-level, full-service restaurant from the team behind popular restaurants like Clarkston Union and Vinsetta Garage. The upper level has a heated, open-air patio with a view of Woodward right in front of Comerica Park. On the ground-floor level the windows open up to give an al fresco feel. The chef-driven menu offers a range of cuisine from casual bar food to Detroit-style pizza to more high-end steaks and seafood. 2131 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 636-600. unionassembly.com. See also: Across the street, Tin Roof has a casual atmosphere with patio seating near the ballpark.

Sloppy Crab: Enjoy seafood galore at this newish spot's rooftop patio. A sister restaurant to Sloppy Chops on McNichols, Sloppy Crab hosts a party noon-5 p.m. on Sundays with DJs and brunch-y food and drinks. Reservations suggested. 519 E. Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 800-5114. sloppycrabdetroit.com.

Supergeil: Another new outdoor destination for the season, Corktown's Supergeil has a patio with loads of space, a shipping container bar, a gigantic mural and big garage doors that open into the restaurant's dining room. The cocktail program features Two James Spirits and dinner — a mix of Turkish, Middle Eastern and American fare — is served Mon.-Sun. and the restaurant recently added weekend brunch, too. 2442 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 462-4133. supergeildetroit.com.

El Barzon: This is an impressive choice for date night, and the brick, walled-in, open-air dining room with an outdoor bar has been a go-to for many years. El Barzon's menu features upscale Italian and Mexican entrees and offers a killer selection of margaritas. Reservations recommended. 3710 Junction, Detroit. (313)-894-2070. elbarzonrestaurant.com.

The Whitney: There's patio dining, and then there's garden dining. The Whitney mansion offers seating in their well-landscape yard. You can reserve a table in the fountain courtyard, or grab a seat on a first-come, first-served basis on the patio or deck where there is often live entertainment. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700. thewhitney.com.

WAYNE COUNTY

Tin Cup Bar & Grill: How about a view of a lush golf course? Tin Cup has large patio with both covered and uncovered sections right on the green. The menu has bar bites, salads, burgers, sandwiches, steaks and pizza. 20500 Newburgh, Livonia. (248) 426-0967. tincuplivonia.com.

Bierkeller: There's a large, dog-friendly patio at this beer-centric restaurant, which specializes in bar food, German dishes, burgers and more. This Sunday Bierkeller is hosting a Britney Spears-themed brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with costumes, music and themed food and drink specials. 20085 Goddard, Taylor. (734) 250-7358. bierkellerbar.com.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Pinky's Rooftop: About a third of this small second-level restaurant's seating is outside on a well-decorated rooftop patio overlooking downtown Royal Oak. Pinky's has a lot of shareable, trendy plates and fun cocktails with bubbles, popsicles and spun sugar. 100 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 268-2885. pinkysroyaloak.com.

Townhouse Birmingham: Serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch Townhouse's Birmingham location also has a full bar with craft cocktails and a great wine list. One of the house specialties is the dry-aged Townhouse burger with white cheddar cheese and bourbon-glazed onions on brioche. The patio seats 50 and is dog-friendly. 180 Pierce, Birmingham. (248) 792-5241. eatattownhouse.com.

Como's: One of the most popular intersections in Oakland County, this renovated pizzeria has a patio right at Nine Mile and Woodward that is bumping all summer, especially during Pride Month in June. Como's has been part of the Ferndale dining scene for many decades, but recently was purchased by Peas and Carrots Hospitality, which renovated the space, completely redid the menu and switched to a fantastic, square Detroit-style pizza. Dogs welcome on the patio. 22812 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 677-4439. comosrestaurant.com.

24 Seconds Bar & Grill: Watch the game from the bar on the rooftop patio of this casual neighborhood hangout. 24 Seconds has a pub grub menu and more than two dozen beers on tap. 3071 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 336-0024. 24secondsbar.com.

Cafe Cortina: Celebrating 47 years of business this year, upscale Italian destination Cafe Cortina has a variety of pretty options for outdoor seating that can be reserved, including a tented courtyard and lots of areas with beautiful greenery. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033. cafecortina.com.

MACOMB COUNTY

Bobcat Bonnie's: The Partridge Creek location of this locally owned chain of colorful, casual restaurants has bright umbrellas, tables and chairs for fountain-side dining. The patio here, as well as elsewhere in the mall, is dog-friendly. Bobcat Bonnie's has locations in Corktown, Ferndale, Ypsilanti, Wyandotte, Grand Rapids and Toledo. 17330 Hall Road, Clinton Township. (586) 221-4313. bobcatbonnies.com.

Brownie's on the Lake: Seasonal favorite Brownie's opened this month for its 12th season with an all-new menu fit for a lakeside restaurant. Look for burgers, perch, seafood chowder, calamari and pizza. Go fully outside on the tiki bar, or the covered waterfront room. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080. browniesonthelake.com. See also: Mike's on the Water and the Watermark are also waterfront restaurants with patios on Jefferson in St. Clair Shores.

Octopus Beer Garden: Opening for the season Thursday, this riverside bar has a wood deck and an open-air bar area. The Octopus also has fire pits, games and live music. The band the Look will play Thursday and Tosha Owens sings on Tuesday. The casual menu has shareable bar snacks, salads, sandwiches, burgers and seafood. 152 N. River Road, Mount Clemens. (586) 221-1531. octopusbeergarden.com.

Bumpers Landing: Another waterfront destination, Bumpers is a sports bar with a patio and boat slips. It hosts live music Wednesdays through Sundays, too. It has a full bar with tiki drinks and a food menu with pub grub such as nachos and pretzel bites, plus seafood, pizza and dinner entrees. 31970 N. River Road, Harrison Township. (586) 630-0501. bumperslandingmi.com.

