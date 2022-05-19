Dining calendar: spring and summer food events coming up around Metro Detroit

Dining and food events

Zoo Brew at Detroit Zoo: Sample from more than 80 products from Michigan’s craft brewery scene and enjoy live entertainment and games while checking out the zoo’s award-winning habitats. 6-10 p.m. May 21. $50-$85, $30-$65 for designated drivers, $8 parking. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717. detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/zoo-brew-for-the-birds.

Konjo Me Ethiopian Cuisine pop up at Baobab Fare: Afro-fusion pop-up restaurant Konjo Me will serve a four-course meal featuring sambusa, chicken tibs, lamb stew and orange pound cake with bourbon glaze and peach ice cream. 6-8 p.m. Mon. $49. 6568 Woodward, Suite 100, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-konjo-me-authentic-ethiopian-cuisine-tickets-319733269817

Pop Up for a Purpose with chef Kelli Lewton at BasBlue: Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners chef Kelli Lewton will present a series of dishes like Korean pow shrimp, rainbow carrot tabbouleh and lemon shortbread hearts, plus more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Detroit Food Academy. 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 26. 110 E. Ferry, Detroit. basblueus.com/programming.

Caribbean Summer Dinner with chef Phil Jones at Frame: Enjoy a Caribbean summer dinner and rum punch party with award-winning and community-minded chef Phil Jones of Farmacy Foods. He’ll cook a menu of fish and meat dishes with vegan options and coconut cream tart for dessert. Dine inside or on the socially distanced patio. May 27 and 28. $75 per person plus fees and tax, beverage pairings are extra. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. https://www.framehazelpark.com.

Summer Rum street party at Detroit City Distillery: Celebrating their annual limited run of its seasonal Summer Rum spirit, this Eastern Market distillery will host an indoor and outdoor party with cocktails, Indian food from Midnight Temple, music and DJs. Noon-8 p.m. May 29. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. Detroitcitydistillery.com.

Reservations open for Detroit Fireworks night at Andiamo: Located at the Renaissance Center, Andiamo restaurant is offering special packages for the night of the annual Ford Fireworks. Packages include a five-course meal, soft drinks, parking pass, live entertainment and a view of the fireworks. 4-8 p.m. June 27. $150, $75 ages 9-11 and $50 for kids younger than 9 (includes tax and tip). 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 567-6700. Andiamoitalia.com.

Royal Oak Taco Fest: A new event will celebrate Mexican culture over Fourth of July weekend in downtown Royal Oak. Tacos, tequila and margaritas will be highlighted, along with strolling mariachis and Lucha Libre wrestling matches, plus other live entertainment and family-friendly fun. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 1-3 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 4. $7 in advance, $10 at the gate. Downtown Royal Oak. (248) 541-7550. Royaloaktacofest.com.

The Peach Truck is coming to Metro Detroit: Get farm-fresh peaches and pecans from the popular Peach Truck when it comes through Metro Detroit this summer. Orders are being taken now for 25-pound or 50-pound boxes of Georgia peaches and 15-pound bags of pecans. Delivery dates in Metro Detroit will be this July and August to suburbs in Wayne and Macomb counties. thepeachtruck.com.

Dining and food news

Chef Meghan Shaw comes to Public House: Known for co-creating the vegan pop-up Street Beet, chef Meghan Shaw has taken a position at Public House. The popular Ferndale restaurant has a separate kitchen for its vegan menu, which Shaw will oversee. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 733-4905. Publichouseferndale.com.

Upper Hand wins at World Expo of Beer: Escanaba beer makers at Upper Hand Brewery won some medals at the 2022 World Expo of Beer recently. The UPA and Sugarbush snagged gold in the British Bitter and Alternative Fermentation categories and their Upper Hand Light got bronze in the Standard American Beer category. The World Expo of Beer was held in Frankenmuth and Upper Hand Brewery said it’s the only Upper Peninsula-based brewery to win awards this year. 3525 Airport Road, Escanaba. Upperhandbrewery.com.

Melody Baetens