This Berkley pizzeria is giving out free 'Pepsi-roni' slices on Friday

You may have heard the buzz last week that Pepsi launched "Pepsi-roni," a new type of pizza topping that has people scratching their heads.

Developed in conjunction with the Culinary Institute of America, "Pepsi-roni" is "pepperoni infused with the rich caramel notes and brown spices with the citrusy pop of Pepsi cola" according to a press release.

Metro Detroiters can try Pepsi-roni for free at Green Lantern Pizza in Berkley Friday afternoon. Free slices will be distributed from 11 a.m. to4 p.m. at 4033 12 Mile.

Why do this? Pepsi cites a study that finds that 72% of national pizza locations serve Pepsi, and that 90% of people agree that Pepsi is "a perfect beverage compliment to pizza."

"The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smoky spiciness and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness," said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, in a press release. "It's an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try."

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens