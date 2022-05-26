Restaurant Review: This neighborhood is lucky to have eclectic, comfy Alma Kitchen

A good neighborhood restaurant – one that you can visit at least once a week – has friendly service, a decent selection of dishes and is moderately priced.

A great neighborhood restaurant, however, has all of that plus has unique and interesting cuisine, a full bar and food for any time of the day.

Alma Kitchen is the latter, and not only does this easygoing spot serve brunch and breakfast dishes, but they have them all day, every day. How convenient is that?

Opened in 2020, the Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a menu that has a variety of influences, including Mexican, South American, Chinese and American. There’s a full bar that aims to offer just enough to please almost everyone.

Owners Gary Mui and Alicia Sanchez take cues from their individual backgrounds, but they also pull influences from the local dining scene. They purposely set out for Alma to be a place for those who live in the area.

"We wanted to be the place where people in the neighborhood can go there two-three times a week and keep the price points where they're at so we can get a lot of repeat business versus a destination spot," said Mui.

A recent visit to Alma, which means "soul" in Spanish, started and ended with a bright burst of cinnamon. The cinnamon Old Fashioned is a flavorful take on the classic cocktail that had more of a piquant kiss of the ancient spice rather than a thick, syrupy flavor. Cinnamon often makes one think of Christmastime, but that's not the case here.

Another dazzling seasonal cocktail here is the blackberry bramble with Hendrick's gin, simple syrup flavored with blackberry, lemon juice and sparkling water. It's a great sipper for sitting on Alma's shady patio or inside near the roll-up garage doors facing Mack Avenue.

Both the chicken tortilla and the Mexican shrimp soups are good starters. The latter had a deep, flavorful and slightly spicy broth with big pink shrimp. The chicken tortilla was a thicker stew with garbanzo beans, yellow corn and pieces of chicken.

On to the appetizers or shareable plates, chicken lovers have three choices here. The chicken satay has cilantro, onions and a peanut sauce and the chicken lollipops are frenched chicken wings with a tamarind glaze. You'll find the other part of the wing served as Korean barbecue wings with a sweet Gochujang sauce and a side of kimchi. These five flats — juicy, a little fatty, sweet and with a tiny kick of heat — were probably the best $8 I spent this month.

Crab Rangoon is pretty similar no matter where you go, but Alma's is above average with visible crab and shrimp mixed with buttery melted brie cheese folded neatly into crispy fried triangles.

Entree options are plentiful, from the all day brunch offerings including chicken chilaquiles, shrimp and grits, seafood crepes and biscuits and gravy to house specialties such as curry coconut chicken, stuffed salmon and pepper beef lomo saltado.

The latter is a Peruvian dish that was so big we split an entree and still took some home to enjoy later. Similar to beef stir-fry or beef fajitas, the pepper beef lomo saltado was served with fluffy white rice, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms and french fries, which gave it an extra starchy texture

The upside-down apple pie caught my eye for dessert, and did not disappoint. Packed full of thick-sliced fruit with a crusty top of walnuts, brown sugar and cinnamon, it's served with a scoop of vanilla and a caramel sauce drizzle.

Mui said both Chinese and Mexican cultures use a lot of spices and specific techniques, and while they're different, both chefs are focused on good textures and flavors.

"I think that's kind of how we became such good working partners is that we have the same eye and same taste for a lot of the same things even though we come from worlds apart," said Mui.

He's first generation Chinese-American who grew up in Ferndale eating everything from Little Caesars pizza to food from the Chinese restaurant where his dad worked. She was born in Mexico and moved to the United States more than 20 years ago. Together they worked at McCormick & Schmick's restaurant for 15 years, developing and tasting recipes.

While Mui's and Sanchez' backgrounds come into play on the menu in obvious ways Mui says Alma isn't fusion cuisine, per se.

"I think we do a lot more American food, but some of our heritage is incorporated into our dishes through techniques or spices that we might use," but it's not really two cultures fused together, he says. "We're most definitely an American restaurant that just has a lot of touches from our heritages and cultural differences growing up in America."

At Alma, one plate may be Mexican influenced, another Chinese, and some of the dishes are literally as American as apple pie.

Alma Kitchen

15402 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park

(313) 771-0771 or mialmakitchen.com.

Rating: ★★

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun.

Prices: soups, $3.50-$5.50; salads and shareables, $6-$13; brunch items, $12-$16; sandwiches, $10-$15; entrees, $15-$25; specialty cocktails, around $10; draft beers and bottled/canned beers, ciders and seltzers, $4-$6.

Reservations: Available via phone or the website, but not required

Carryout: Yes, order on the website directly, call or get carryout or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub

Outdoor dining: Yes, patio facing the parking lot

Noise level: Medium

Accessibility: No barriers

Parking: Free street parking and parking lot

