Detroit chef Sarah Welch is one of the best on Bravo's 'Top Chef'

It's been a wild ride for Detroit chef Sarah Welch as she battled her way to the season finale of Bravo's "Top Chef."

Eliminated in episode four, the Ann Arbor native hung on through many episodes of the web-only series "Last Chance Kitchen," hosted by "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio. Each week she went head-to-head against the most recently eliminated chef and won seven times.

For her efforts, Welch was re-inserted into the show in episode 11 and hung on through the finals, even winning a fishing and cooking challenge in episode 12 with her pickled gulf snapper and smoked red drum with pastrami spice dishes.

Thursday night, the down-to-earth chef — owner of the restaurants Marrow and Mink in Detroit — will compete in the season 19 finale alongside Houston's own Evelyn Garcia and Buddha Lo, who is from Australia but is currently cooking in Brooklyn.

Welch told The Detroit News earlier this year that she can relate to the other chefs on the show, which was filmed last fall.

"We all have so much in common just being chefs that survived COVID and not just remained in the industry but remained passionate enough about it to dedicate two months of our lives to this," she said. "The commonality has made for fast friendships. Right off the bat, you know you've been through a lot of the same things."

The season finale of "Top Chef" season 19 will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on Bravo.

Titled "The Final Plate," the episode will have Welch, Garcia and Lo imagining and preparing a four-course progressive menu for the judges, including special guests Stephanie Izard and Eric Ripert. The winner gets $250,000 and the title of Top Chef.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens