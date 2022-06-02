Celebrate June holidays with these dining events, pop-ups and parties

It's June, and there's so much to celebrate.

Besides the official start of summer, June is also Pride Month. On June 19, we honor both Juneteenth and Father's Day this year. There's no better way to celebrate, than by gathering with food and drink.

Here's a list of some June parties, dinners, food truck rallies and more — from casual gatherings to big splurges — to keep you busy all month.

Sarap pop-up at Urbanrest

A rare chance to enjoy Filipino-inspired dishes from the Sarap pop-up. The five-course meal is meant to be paired with the brews of Urbanrest. For example, fresh lumpia filled with ground pork, shrimp and pickled cabbage with a peanut dipping sauce that’s paired with barrel-fermented Chooch saison.

6 p.m. Sat. $75 per person including beer pairings, tax and fees. ($60 for nonalcoholic pairing.) 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. sarapdetroit.com/make-reservations/june-4-beer-dinner.

Veg Fest at Eastern Market

Summer means vegetables, and that's what the return of Veg Fest is all about. Back after a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, this vegetarian and vegan party has food from Shimmy Shack, Unburger Grill, For the Love of Sugar, Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Desserts, Squash the Beef and many more. Violinist and vocalist Ashley Nelson performs, along with DJ Drake Phifer, founder of Urban Organic Arts & Culture.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Shed 5 and 6, 2934 Russell Detroit. vegmichigan.org.

Black Winemakers Dinner with House of Pure Vin at Frame

In honor of the Juneteenth holiday, Detroit wine shop House of Pure Vin will showcase Black-owned wine brands at this multi-course dinner, set by chefs Davante Burnley and Dominic McCord. The menu features smoked whitefish, boudin balls, charred oysters, chicken and dumplings and deconstructed peach cobbler for dessert.

Seatings are 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 11. $85 per person, plus tax and fees. Wine or cocktail pairing is extra; a la carte bar also available. Dine indoors or out. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

See also: House of Pure Vin hosts a Jazz Brunch with wine and all-you-can-eat food from chef Devante Brunley on the second and fourth Sundays starting at noon.

More:Freya chef Phoebe Zimmerman hosts vegan dinner at Frame to celebrate Pride Month

Pride Afterparty at Founders

This two-day party coincides with the Motor City Pride Festival at Hart Plaza. Founders’ Detroit taproom will host DJ Squish on June 11 with games, giveaways and PRIDE beer on tap, which will raise funds for the community center Affirmations. The party continues on June 12 with food specials, “beermosas” and a michelada bar.

2-7 p.m. June 11 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12. Free admission. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. (313) 335-3440. foundersbrewing.com.

Cooking classes at Cucina Lab Torino

Treat Dad to a gourmet cooking lesson from an Italian chef. Elisabetta Balzola, who is from Torino, Italy will host a Sicilian street food cooking class on June 14. Perfect your meatball-making skills on June 21, and later this month on June 28, Cucina Lab will showcase how to pickle foods the Italian way.

Classes are 6-8 p.m. and $65 per person. 3960 Crooks, Troy. (248) 525-9098. cucina-lab.com/cooking-classes.

Skin Contact at the Royce

Prepare to dance at this monthly LGBTQ+ party that happens on the third Thursday of every month. For June's event, the Royce wine bar will host DJ Sabetye along with wine and bar bites. The Royce’s menu has charcuterie, cheese boards and other shareable snacks that pair great with vino, including Marcona almonds and Castelvetrano olives.

8-11 p.m. June 16. No cover. 76 W. Adams, Detroit. (313) 481-2160. theroycedetroit.com.

Juneteenth Celebration at Green Acres Park

Happening the day before Juneteenth on June 18, this outdoor festival will have art, music, poetry and food. Look for the food trucks 4 Burrito, the Detroit Smoothie Spot and Khaliphia’s Mobile Kitchen. The party is a collaboration between the cities of Ferndale and Hazel Park.

1-6 p.m. June 18. Free. 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park.

Dinner at Nonna’s at Grey Ghost

Chefs John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino team up with Mabel Gray’s James Rigato to offer a three-course Italian dinner on Father’s Day. Served family style, the meal will feature classic “red sauce” Italian cuisine like the chefs’ grandmas may have made.

3 and 5:30 p.m. June 19. $80 per person plus tax and service fee. 47 Watson, Detroit. (313) 262-6534. Purchase tickets on the Resy app.

Burger Battle at Eastern Market

Fairway Packing’s annual burger bonanza returns with heavy competition between local restaurants and chefs. Attendees vote for their favorite, and the top five will move on to the final round, judged by local celebrities and food critics (including yours truly). General admission tickets include burger samples from 15 restaurants, games, a DJ and keepsake photo. There’s a cash bar and vendor area.

1-4 p.m. June 26. $25 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. burgerbattle2022.eventbrite.com.

