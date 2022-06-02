RESTAURANTS + BARS

Thyme & Honey café and market is coming to New Center with charcuterie, catering and more

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Local charcuterie and cheese board caterer and chef Cat Shapiro is taking her brand Thyme & Honey to the next level this year with a café and market in Detroit's New Center area. 

This Turkish eggs dish will be on the menu at Thyme & Honey Cafe and Bodega when it opens later this year in Detroit's New Center area.

Located where Avalon Café and Biscuit Bar was (it closed in 2020), Thyme & Honey Café and Bodega will open later this year after the build out of a large commercial kitchen is complete. 

Shapiro says she plans to serve coffee and small plates for breakfast and lunch. This location will also act as a hub for her catering and delivery business. She's known for crafting colorful, gourmet grazing boards, nosh boxes and for private chef services. 

Thyme & Honey café will have an a la carte menu — Turkish eggs with house-made naan, a pesto potatoes dish and Shapiro's version of a Cuban sandwich to name a few — plus grab-and-go-items, including meat and cheese boards, in the market and along with beer and wine. 

Chef Cat Shapiro will open Thyme & Honey Cafe and Bodega later this year in Detroit's New Center area.

"Planting roots for Thyme & Honey in Detroit is so important to me," she said. "And the opportunity to create traditions with my family and yours, and build a space that you find comfort in coming to is priceless to me."

While she's excited to have a brick-and-mortar hub for her catering business, she said she's looking forward to cooking for customers on a more day-to-day basis. 

"I'm most excited to be bringing it back to my roots as a chef and share my love for fundamental cooking and my love for color and texture," she said.

Look for Thyme & Honey Cafe and Bodega to open this fall or winter at 2998 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Visit thymeandhoneyfood.com.

A charcuterie board designed by Cat Shapiro, owner of Thyme and Honey, during Dish and Design at the Great Lakes Culinary Center, in Southfield, March 23, 2022.
