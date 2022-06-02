Thyme & Honey café and market is coming to New Center with charcuterie, catering and more

Local charcuterie and cheese board caterer and chef Cat Shapiro is taking her brand Thyme & Honey to the next level this year with a café and market in Detroit's New Center area.

Located where Avalon Café and Biscuit Bar was (it closed in 2020), Thyme & Honey Café and Bodega will open later this year after the build out of a large commercial kitchen is complete.

Shapiro says she plans to serve coffee and small plates for breakfast and lunch. This location will also act as a hub for her catering and delivery business. She's known for crafting colorful, gourmet grazing boards, nosh boxes and for private chef services.

Thyme & Honey café will have an a la carte menu — Turkish eggs with house-made naan, a pesto potatoes dish and Shapiro's version of a Cuban sandwich to name a few — plus grab-and-go-items, including meat and cheese boards, in the market and along with beer and wine.

"Planting roots for Thyme & Honey in Detroit is so important to me," she said. "And the opportunity to create traditions with my family and yours, and build a space that you find comfort in coming to is priceless to me."

While she's excited to have a brick-and-mortar hub for her catering business, she said she's looking forward to cooking for customers on a more day-to-day basis.

"I'm most excited to be bringing it back to my roots as a chef and share my love for fundamental cooking and my love for color and texture," she said.

Look for Thyme & Honey Cafe and Bodega to open this fall or winter at 2998 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Visit thymeandhoneyfood.com.

