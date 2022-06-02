Vegan doughnut shop Dooped Donuts opens on National Donut Day in downtown Detroit

After wholesaling their products to local coffee shops throughout the pandemic, Dooped Donuts is readying to open its own storefront Friday, which happens to be National Donut Day.

The new shop is at 1555 Broadway where Ashe Supply Co. café was, and Dooped Donuts will sell Ashe Coffee products including espresso drinks, lattes, cappuccinos, pour-overs, drop coffee, tea and more.

Born at Ferndale Project’s drive-through market, Dooped Donuts makes 100% plant-based, vegan doughnuts with two classics flavors, chocolate sprinkle and glazed, plus rotating specialties such as peanut butter and jelly, cookies and cream, margarita, pina colada and mixed berry pie.

The doughnuts sell for $3.75 each or $19 for a half dozen.

Production manager Jess Lum, who worked at a vegan doughnut shop in Los Angeles, joined Dooped Donuts in 2021 to help manage the company’s growth.

“There’s often an assumption that food isn’t as good if it’s vegan, which is a very outdated way of thinking,” said Lum in a media alert about the opening. “I want people to have a Dooped Donut and not be able to tell that it’s vegan – and love it because it’s a really great doughnut.”

“It started as an Instagram business, and over the last year we’ve seen exponential growth,” said Shalyn Getz of Dooped Donuts and sister companies Ferndale Project and Eastern Market Brewing Co. “But we’ve never stopped focusing on the things that matter most to us: quality, flavor and creating an amazing experience for our customers.”

Starting Friday, hours are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Visit getdooped.com for more information.

