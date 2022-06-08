Dining calendar: Pride events, barbecue fests, cocktail parties and more

Food and dining events

Cocktail Party at La Palapa del Parian: To celebrate its new cocktail menu, this popular southwest Detroit restaurant is throwing a happy hour fiesta with guest bartender Eddie Vargas. There will be drink specials and giveaways. 6-10 p.m. Thurs. On June 16, there will be a tequila tasting with food for $39.99 per person. 1633 Lawndale, Detroit. facebook.com/LaPalapaDelParian.

Swiggin’ Pig BBQ Festival in downtown Wyandotte: This fest has live music, a carnival, stunt shows, ax throwing and a whiskey tasting, but the main attraction is barbecue. Purchase food from local restaurants and barbecue companies like Lazy Man BBQ, BBQ Daddy, Smokehouse 52, Porn n’ Bones and Bobbie Ques Red Truck. 4-10 p.m. Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Downtown Wyandotte. SwigPigBBQ.com.

Drag Brunch at Hopcat Detroit: Celebrate Motor City Pride weekend with Sunday brunch and a show featuring the Queens of MI Drag Brunch. Tickets include your meal, a welcome beverage and the show. 18 and older.

10:30 and 2 p.m. Sun. $45 and up (gratuity for servers and queens not included). 4265 Woodward, Detroit. midragbrunch.com.

It’s Britney, Brunch at Peterboro: Also to coincide with Motor City Pride weekend, this Midtown restaurant will host a brunch in honor of pop princess Britney Spears with music, drinks and food. Tickets include a cocktail and a donation to the Ruth Ellis Center. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sun. $25. 420 Peterboro, Detroit. facebook.com/events/3079269195719214.

Grand opening at PizzaForno: Gather round the pizza vending machine called PizzaForno in Ann Arbor for a grand opening party with ribbon-cutting ceremony, free pizza slices, entertainment and giveaways. 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free. 1214 South University, Ann Arbor. Pizzaforno.com.

Abortion Access Bake Sale at Coriander Kitchen & Farm: Bakers, chefs and business owners from all over Detroit are gathering to raise funds for Planned Parenthood and the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project. The sale includes baked goods, pizza, drinks, music and more. 6-9 p.m. June 13. $10 tickets include admission and one item, addition items can be purchased at the event. 14601 Riverside, Detroit. sisterpie.com/bakesale.

Baobab Fare pops up at Farmers Market: Grab some products from award-winning restaurant Baobab Fare at Detroit markets this summer, including Ji juice, Pili, coffee and their new dessert coco mango. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15 and 22, July 13 and Aug. 17 and 24 at Wayne State University, Woodward and Warren, Detroit. Also 4-8 p.m. June 29, July 6, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3 and 10 at the Congregation, 9321 Rosa Parks, Detroit. baobabfare.com.

Opa Fest at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church: Enjoy Greek food, spirits, dancing and more at this annual family friendly event. 4-11 p.m. June 17-18 and noon-8 p.m. June 18. 760 W. Wattles, Troy. Stnicholastroy.org.

Michigan Rib Fest at Canterbury Village: Expanding this year to the Wildwood Amphitheater across the street from the village, the fifth annual rib fest will have a wide selection of barbecue, plus live bands and family fun. 4-9 p.m. July 1, 1 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. July 2 and 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. July 4. $7 per person, $5 parking. Free for military, veterans and children younger than 2. 2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. Michiganribfest.com.

Food and beverage news

Market Wagon delivers food from local farms: Food delivery service Market Wagon brings products from more than 55 farms, chefs and artisans to homes in nine counties in southeastern Michigan. No upfront fees or long-term subscriptions required. Food is delivered on Tuesday with ice packs in re-useable insulated cloth bags. Visit marketwagon.com for more details.

Fast Penny Spirits now available in Michigan: Award-winning spirits Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca by Fast Penny are now sold in Michigan. The woman-owned and operated distillery crafts sustainable, Italian-style spirits using West Coast grapes and more than 45 organic botanicals. Three percent of bottle revenue goes to their Pretty Penny give back program to help women in business and the local communities. fastpennyspirits.com.

Vicari restaurants add Sunday brunch service: Three destinations in the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group have started serving brunch on Sundays, both indoors and on their patios. All three menus are from the restaurant group’s certified master chef Daniel Scannell and include classics like Croque Madame and omelet au Boursin, plus other dishes unique to each location. Sunday brunch is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Birmingham Pub (555 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham) and Bronze Door (123 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms) and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Statler (313 Park, Detroit).

Buddy’s raises $90K for Capuchin Soup Kitchen: Buddy’s recent Slice for Life fundraiser in April raised $90,000 for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. More than 5,000 tickets were sold for the fundraiser, which offers pizza fans all-you-can-eat pizza when dining in. Since the fist Slice of Life fundraiser, Buddy’s has raised more than $3 million for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Melody Baetens