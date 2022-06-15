Browndog Barlor drops 6 Faygo ice cream flavors on Friday

It's a great week for ice cream, and a local parlor has crafted the perfect Detroit treat to beat the heat.

Browndog Barlor, an ice cream parlor, bar and restaurant with locations in Farmington and Northville, is releasing a co-branded line of Faygo ice cream flavors on Friday from Browndog Creamery.

The six ice creams use eight Faygo products:

Unicorn Swirl: Faygo Cotton Candy soda swirled with pink marshmallow cream

Choc & Rye: Faygo Rock & Rye with ribbons of chocolate fudge and chunks of house-made brownies

Motown Jam: Faygo Redpop swirled with ribbons of chunky peanut butter

Citrus Mist: Faygo Moon Mist and Faygo Orange with bits of maraschino cherry

Groovy Grape: Vanilla sandwich cookies in a Concord concoction with Faygo Grape

Peaches & Cream: Shortbread cookies layered into a blend with Faygo Peach and Faygo Creme Soda

The pints sold at the restaurants will be $8.50 and if you buy five you get one free.

Greg Richards, director of operations for the creamery and restaurant brand, said they knew Faygo went well with ice cream because they've used it in their floats. He got the idea to make a Faygo ice cream, cold called the company and "somehow they picked up my call."

"I went there with the idea to do one flavor ... and by the time I left the meeting we were doing a six-pack of ice cream," Richards told The Detroit News. He said that Browndog didn't just use the soda pop for their co-branded line, but they got the actual flavor from Faygo directly.

"They've been absolutely a pleasure to work with," said Richards. "For us, we just wanted to do their brand justice, as well. The challenge came, from us, was the creativeness. It could've been very easy to mail it in ... we came and said, 'no, we're going to take each one of these flavors and we're going to make sure they're all unique and there's something different about them.'"

Richard said part of the process was getting samples of Faygo's 15 or so best-selling flavors and made ice cream out of all the samples and narrowed it down to the eight flavors that they thought would work best with ice cream.

"We used the flavors that made the syrups that made the soda, so when you go 'oh, this tastes like Rock & Rye,' no it is Rock & Rye," he said. "That's what so cool, is they trusted us with all that."

Richards says Browndog's Faygo ice cream line will also be in local retailers (for $7.49 a pint), but it's not yet known exactly which stores will have them on Friday. Three of the flavors — Choc & Rye, Groovy Grape and Unicorn Swirl — will be sold in tubs, too, so local ice cream parlors can carry them.

For a sure thing, find the pints starting Friday at the Browndog Barlor restaurants, 33314 Grand River in Farmington and 120 E. Main in Northville.

Like all of Browndog Creamery's products, 10 cents from each pint sold will benefit their "Pints for Progress" initiative that benefits local animal rescues.

Browndog Creamery started in 2015 as a micro-creamery specializing in small batch artisan ice cream, and has grown to two full service restaurants with bar and ice cream parlor (or "barlor") with boozy ice cream drinks, craft cocktails and American cuisine. Visit browndogbarlor.com for more information.

More:Insane Clown Posse's Violent J on rehab, success and not having regret

More:Where to find a Hudson's Maurice salad in Metro Detroit

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens