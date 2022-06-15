Celebrity chef, restaurateur and comedian Einat Admony to cook in Detroit next week

An upscale, newly opened Detroit restaurant will have a very special guest pop-up next week for two nights of service.

Cash Only Supper Club, which made its debut below Prime & Proper steakhouse in Detroit’s Capitol Park last month, will host New York-based celebrity chef Einat Admony who will prepare a fixed-price feast at the restaurant June 21 and 22.

Admony is known for popularizing Israeli cuisine in the United States, but she’s also known for being very prolific, having opened more than a dozen restaurants throughout her career, including fine dining Middle Eastern and Israeli restaurant Balaboosta.

The Israeli-born chef, who served in the Israeli army as a driver and cook, is also a cookbook author and recently became a stand-up comedian. She performed at the famed Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Those who keep a close eye on television cooking competitions may known Admony from “Chopped,” where she’s competed three times, won twice and was a judge. She was also on the third season of Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions.”

“I am super curious to experience the market in Detroit while popping up with Heirloom Hospitality,” said Admony in a media alert about the dinners. “The opportunity to bring my food to a new city with top level industry professionals is an honor. There is a lot of potential for continued collaboration, and I am so excited to see what’s next!”

Cash Only Supper Club is part of Heirloom Hospitality Group, which includes Prime & Proper, Townhouse Birmingham and Townhouse Detroit. Founder Jeremy Sasson said hosting this dinner is a dream and personal for him.

“Working with my dear friend, chef Einat, who has single-handedly popularized Israeli cuisine in the United States, along with her talented team, is an honor for us all,” he said. “With Einat’s Israeli and Sephardic roots, paired with my own Israeli heritage, we’re excited to share our perspective through this unique lens.”

The multi-course, $150-per-person dinner from Admony will “celebrate the evolution of Israel cuisine.” It will start with salatim (salad) and Israeli-style pita, then a trio of ceviche, bourekas and caviar plus Yemenite soup dumplings. Entrée choice is between branzino, beef cheek, stuffed onion or shipudiya-inspired lamb chops. Dessert is a baklava sundae.

All guests will receive a gift bag with signature items from Cash Only and Balaboosta pastries. Beverages are an additional cost. A "fancy cocktail" dress code will be enforced.

Reservations for June 21 and 22 can be made for 5 p.m. or later via the Resy app or the restaurant’s website, cashonlydetroit.com.

