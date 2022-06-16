Dining calendar: Opa! Fest, Father's Day, taco events and more

Food and dining news and events

Italian apertivo night with Bocale Vineyard at Cucina Lab Torino: Spend an evening with the owner of the Bocale Vineyard from the Umbria region of Italy. Admission includes five wine tastings and gourmet appetizers. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. $55. Walk-ins welcome. 3960 Crooks, Suite 200, Troy. (248) 525-9098.

Opa! Fest Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church: Enjoy Greek food, spirits, dancing and more at this 29th annual family friendly event, which is billed as the largest ongoing Greek festival in Metro Detroit. One of the highlights is the "Iron Chef" style cooking competition at 8 p.m. Saturday. There are cooking demos throughout the event. 4-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. 760 W. Wattles, Troy. Stnicholastroy.org.

Fairway Packing opens Steak Shop: One of the top meat purveyors in the country, Detroit’s Fairway Packing Co. has opened a market in Grosse Pointe Woods. The Steak Shop is a 1,300-square-foot market that sells Fairway’s most popular cuts of meat: prime steaks, wagyu, strips, filets and tomahawks, plus locally made utensils and grilling accessories, seasonings, truffles and more. Grand opening party is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 20877 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. Fairwaypacking.com.

Dads eat free at Mario’s: Tables of four or more can get a free meal, up to a $40 value, for one father at the table. Offer is available only on Sunday. The restaurant also has a gift card deal, $40 for a $60 gift certificate. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616. Mariosdetroit.com.

Prime & Proper sells pre-packaged grill kits: Just in time for Father’s Day or summer grilling, popular Capitol Park steakhouse Prime & Proper is selling gourmet burger kits with meat, grilling instructions and seasonings. The smallest kit is $100 for four dry-aged burgers, four wagyu dogs and eight house-baked buns, plus accoutrement. The biggest box is $600 for eight burgers, eight dogs, plus a dozen various steaks. Order online through June 20 and pick up at the restaurant. 1145 Griswold, Detroit. heirloomgoods.myshopify.com.

Rosé All Day at Statler French American Bistro: Enjoy rosé wines from around the world on this downtown Detroit restaurant’s outdoor patio. Tickets include wines and some food including country pate, French country salad of Lyon and King Oro salmon. 7 p.m. June 22. $65. 313 Park, Detroit. (313) 463-7111.

Michigan Taco Fest at Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater: Tacos, tequila, beer, wine, entertainment and more fun is on deck for this third annual event. Two ticketed sessions available for each day. Noon and 5 p.m. June 24, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 25 and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 26. $5 per person, $5 parking. 2325 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion. Michigantacofest.com.

Burger Battle at Eastern Market: Fairway Packing’s annual burger bonanza returns with heavy competition between local restaurants and chefs. Attendees vote for their favorite, and the top five will move on to the final round, judged by local celebrities and food critics. General admission tickets include burger samples from 15 restaurants, games, a DJ and keepsake photo. There’s a cash bar and vendor area. 1-4 p.m. June 26. $25 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. burgerbattle2022.eventbrite.com.

Taste the Diaspora dinner at Apparatus Room: Celebrate Juneteenth and explore the food history of Detroit at this multicourse dinner hosted by food activists Jermond Booze, Raphael Wright and Ederique Goudia. Expect seasonal dishes including an entree of seafood cakes, lobster bucatini and fresh greens and a custom cocktail featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee whiskey. 5:30 and 8 p.m. June 27. $75 per person. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. tastethediaspora.com.

Royal Oak Taco Fest: A new event from the producers of Arts, Beats and Eats, this taco extravaganza has food, drinks, games, entertainment and events like a taco-eating contest. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 1-3 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 4. $7. Downtown Royal Oak. royaloaktacofest.com.

La Fiera Festival at Packard Proving Grounds: Eat tacos, shop and enjoy live music at this outdoor festival that has more than 50 vendors, food trucks and more. Noon-6 p.m. July 31. $5 admission for 13 and older. 49965 Van Dyke, Shelby Township.

Shinola celebrates Pride: This month order a Motown Royale cocktail at the Shinola Hotel, Evening Bar, Living Room or San Morello restaurant, and $1 will be donated to Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center. At the end of July, the hotel will match total donations. Nearby, Mister Dips is selling a colorful, vanilla custard and cake batter "Pride N’ True" cone, with proceeds benefitting the Trevor Project. 1400 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 356-1400. shinolahotel.com.

Schostak Brothers & Company celebrate 100th with donations: To celebrate its 100th anniversary as a company, Schostak Brothers & Company – which includes Team Schostak Family Restaurants, owners of more than 100 restaurants including Applebee’s and Olga’s Kitchen – will donate $1 million to Detroit-based nonprofit organizations. The first recipient is Life Remodeled, a Detroit-based nonprofit, which will get $100,000 to kick off a project near Cooley High School. Schostak.com.

Melody Baetens