Dining calendar: Juneteenth dinner, tacos fests, pasta slam, burger battle and more

Michigan Taco Fest at Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater: Tacos, tequila, beer, wine, entertainment and more fun is on deck for this third annual event. Two ticketed sessions available for each day. Noon and 5 p.m. June 24, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 25 and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 26. $5 per person, $5 parking. 2325 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion. Michigantacofest.com.

Pasta Slam 2022 at Pop’s for Italian: Hosted by Hometown Restaurant Group, this carb fest is an event to raise money for LGBTQ+ community center Affirmations. Five chefs from the hospitality group will battle while attendees and a panel of local celebrities vote for their favorites based on taste, presentation and creativity. Competing chefs are Pop’s for Italian’s sous chef Josh Barycz, Hometown Restaurant Group culinary director Christian Borden, Public House head chef Richard Downing, One-Eyed Betty’s head chef Dustin Schuler, culinary consultant Meghan Shaw and HRG executive chef Vincent Strolis. 2-7 p.m. June 26. $100 tickets include pasta samples, six wine pairings, appetizers, salad, dessert and gift bag. $150 VIP tickets have all that and early, priority service. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. brownpapertickets.com/event/5416255.

Burger Battle at Eastern Market: Fairway Packing’s annual burger bonanza returns with heavy competition between local restaurants and chefs. Attendees vote for their favorite, and the top five will move on to the final round, judged by local celebrities and food critics. General admission tickets include burger samples from 15 restaurants, games, a DJ and keepsake photo. There’s a cash bar and vendor area. 1-4 p.m. June 26. $25 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. burgerbattle2022.eventbrite.com.

Taste the Diaspora dinner at Apparatus Room: Celebrate Juneteenth and explore the food history of Detroit at this multicourse dinner hosted by food activists Jermond Booze, Raphael Wright and Ederique Goudia. Expect seasonal dishes including an entrée of seafood cakes, lobster bucatini and fresh greens and a custom cocktail featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee whiskey. Taste The Diaspora will show their short film “Wallace” which highlights their first “Diaspora Dinner” in Wallace, Louisiana. 5:30 and 8 p.m. June 27. $75 per person. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. tastethediaspora.com.

Royal Oak Taco Fest: A new event from the producers of Arts, Beats and Eats, this taco extravaganza has food, drinks, games, entertainment and events like a taco-eating contest. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 1-3 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 4. $7. Downtown Royal Oak. royaloaktacofest.com.

Michigan Rib Fest at Canterbury Village: Expanding this year to the Wildwood Amphitheater across the street from the village, the fifth annual rib fest will have a wide selection of barbecue, plus live bands and family fun. 4-9 p.m. July 1, 1 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. July 2 and 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. July 4. $7 per person, $5 parking. Free for military, veterans and children younger than 2. 2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. Michiganribfest.com.

La Fiera Festival at Packard Proving Grounds: Eat tacos, shop and enjoy live music at this outdoor festival that has more than 50 vendors, food trucks and more. Noon-6 p.m. July 31. $5 admission for 13 and older. 49965 Van Dyke, Shelby Township.

New vegan menu at Public House: Chef and culinary consultant Meghan Shaw has dropped an updated vegan menu at Public House in Ferndale with classics like barbecue smoked carrots and summer beet salad, plus a fried “chikn” sandwich, vegan “fish” and chips, enchilada burrito plate, nachos, po’ boy and more. Shaw’s revamped brunch menu starts this weekend. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 733-4905. publichouseferndale.com.

8 Mile Vodka wins Double Gold Medal: Michigan-owned 8 Mile Vodka brand has won the Double Gold Medal Award for taste at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The spirit is also nominated for “best in class,” and that award will be unveiled on June 24. The vodka was founded in Detroit in 2016 and acquired by two sets of brothers, George and Alex Bourkoulas and Michael and Anthony Tomey, in 2020. Learn more at 8MileVodka.com.

