Al Roker of 'Today' to film segment next week on Detroit hot dogs

"Today" personality Al Roker is stopping by the Motor City next week and plans to visit some of the city's biggest hot dog spots for an episode for his digital streaming show.

Roker will broadcast live on Wednesday from Cullen Plaza along the Detroit Riverfront. Afterward, the NBC star will film a segment on hot dogs for his digital show, "Family Style," stopping by American Coney Island and Detroit CMO.

"Family Style with Al Roker" focuses on iconic dishes in different parts of the country and family-owned restaurants. He's done segments on America's changing Chinatowns and the international food scene in Austin, Texas.

American Coney Island on West Lafayette is a Detroit institution, dating back more than a century. It was opened in 1917 by Constantine "Gust" Keros, a Greek immigrant.

Detroit CMO — "CMO" stands for chili, mustards, onions — opened in 2018. It bills itself as the original Detroit vegan Coney Island restaurant.

